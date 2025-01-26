Davos Branded 'World's Most Deviant Summit' Amid Claims Record Number of Female and Trans Escorts Were Hired For Ultra-Exclusive WEF Event
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has become the stage for a disturbing revelation as escort agencies speak out about the escalating demand for sex parties, NDAs for prostitutes, and transsexual women among the global elite attendees.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the forum, which took place from January 20-25, attracted over 3,000 business and political leaders to the Swiss Alps.
According to a website which advertises as "dates you pay for", many of the wealthy elites are enjoying orgies, booking multiple women at once.
Andreas Berger, spokesman for Titt4tat, said: "Since the start of the WEF, we've seen around 300 women and trans women been booked in Davos and the surrounding area."
According to Berger, the 2024 summit had over 170 women. He said: "In terms of the number of bookings for commercial intimacy, it was another record year for us (at the WEF).
"There were significantly more sex parties than in previous years.
"What has changed is that a lot of women in and around Davos now have to sign NDAs (non-disclosure agreements)."
Berger said these agreements were often in English. He explained: "We suspect that this is the consequence of recent news about sex parties in Hollywood."
Another escort agency revealed the most popular sex act requested by "untouchable", powerful clients.
Susann from the Swiss Escort Avantgarde agency said: "A--- sex is actually one of the most frequently requested things."
She described the type of clients hiring escorts at the WEF: "These types of people consider themselves untouchable, which they often realistically are.
"I think physical attacks on escort ladies, for example, to live out a certain BDSM fetish, are absolutely conceivable.
"In my experience, the higher a man's professional/social rank, the lower his inhibition threshold for violence against women is."
Another agency revealed: "CEOs and politicians from large cities that are also represented at the WEF are just as much a part of our customer base as they are in everyday life.
"Of course, I can only speak for our agency, but conversations with other agencies and models show that many men use these services.
"The main difference lies less in the event itself, but rather in the type of agency and the respective price segment they serve – which often correlates with the customers' income.
"Our agency operates in the high-class segment, which also reflects our typical customer base."
Truth About Jeffrey Epstein's A-List Network Set to Be Exposed As Donald Trump Faces Pressure to Release Secret Files on Pedophile — Along With Buried JFK Papers
Jan and Lia from Lia Models claimed the in-demand languages were English as the primary language and German or French: "Our models are usually bilingual, as we address a more sophisticated and high-quality clientele.
"In Davos, people like to show off in the evenings alongside a particularly eye-catching and attractive woman who is introduced as a companion or friend.
"It is advantageous if the companion is not only visually convincing but also intelligent and quick-witted.
"Ultimately, it is important that the date runs harmoniously and that the companion conveys credibly that she is the client's partner.
"Elegance, style and the ability to comfortably maneuver at a high social level take center stage. A confident appearance is essential in order to meet customer expectations in this exclusive environment."
The Daily Mail obtained quotes from the various escort sites.