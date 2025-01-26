Davos Branded 'World's Most Deviant Summit' Amid Claims Record Number of Female and Trans Escorts Were Hired For Ultra-Exclusive WEF Event

According to a website which advertises as "dates you pay for", many of the wealthy elites are enjoying orgies, booking multiple women at once.

Andreas Berger, spokesman for Titt4tat, said: "Since the start of the WEF, we've seen around 300 women and trans women been booked in Davos and the surrounding area."

According to Berger, the 2024 summit had over 170 women. He said: "In terms of the number of bookings for commercial intimacy, it was another record year for us (at the WEF).

"There were significantly more sex parties than in previous years.

"What has changed is that a lot of women in and around Davos now have to sign NDAs (non-disclosure agreements)."

Berger said these agreements were often in English. He explained: "We suspect that this is the consequence of recent news about sex parties in Hollywood."