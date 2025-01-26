Truth About Jeffrey Epstein's A-List Network Set to Be Exposed As Donald Trump Faces Pressure to Release Secret Files on Pedophile — Along With Buried JFK Papers

Following President Trump's recent executive order to disclose all documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination, pressure is mounting to shed light on Epstein's mysterious death.

Senator Blackburn has long been a vocal advocate for unveiling the sealed Epstein documents, expressing her concerns and urging for the release of unredacted versions of critical evidence.

The evidence includes flight logs and the infamous "little black book" belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell. Additionally, Blackburn is now calling for the Department of Justice to make public additional evidence, such as prison footage and communications leading up to Epstein's passing.

Blackburn said: "Jeffrey Epstein built a disgusting global sex trafficking network that caused irreparable damage to countless women.

"Americans deserve to know exactly who was affiliated with this network. This is not about celebrities – this is about what happened to victims and survivors."

Representative Burchett joined the cause early on, reaffirming his commitment to exposing the truth behind Epstein's case now that Trump is in office.