Politics > Donald Trump

Truth About Jeffrey Epstein's A-List Network Set to Be Exposed As Donald Trump Faces Pressure to Release Secret Files on Pedophile — Along With Buried JFK Papers

Donald Trump is being pressured to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Jan. 26 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump is facing mounting pressure for him to release the sealed documents surrounding the controversial death of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Tennessee Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Tim Burchett are at the forefront of the push for the Epstein files to be made public.

Following President Trump's recent executive order to disclose all documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination, pressure is mounting to shed light on Epstein's mysterious death.

Senator Blackburn has long been a vocal advocate for unveiling the sealed Epstein documents, expressing her concerns and urging for the release of unredacted versions of critical evidence.

The evidence includes flight logs and the infamous "little black book" belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell. Additionally, Blackburn is now calling for the Department of Justice to make public additional evidence, such as prison footage and communications leading up to Epstein's passing.

Blackburn said: "Jeffrey Epstein built a disgusting global sex trafficking network that caused irreparable damage to countless women.

"Americans deserve to know exactly who was affiliated with this network. This is not about celebrities – this is about what happened to victims and survivors."

Representative Burchett joined the cause early on, reaffirming his commitment to exposing the truth behind Epstein's case now that Trump is in office.

The president has been open to releasing classified documents, recently signing an executive order to release the JFK files in addition to some government secrets related to Martin Luther King Jr.

On Thursday, January 23, Trump directed his Director of National Intelligence to put together a plan within 15 days for the full release of documents about the JFK assassination.

During the signing, the commander-in-chief said: "That's a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for a long ... for years, for decades."

He teased: "Everything will be revealed."

The executive order reads: "More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events.

"Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."

Prior to the 2024 presidential election, Trump told popular podcaster the Epstein story is "very interesting" and "would certainly take a look at it" after the host asked about why "the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public".

Last year, the courts unsealed names of over 170 associates in a lawsuit against Maxwell by an Epstein victim.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was found dead in New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center under mysterious circumstances while awaiting a high-profile trial for sex trafficking charges.

