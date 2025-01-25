Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Shoot Yet: See Reality Star Strip Down to Black Bra and Undies for Khy Promo — As Rumors Rage Timothée Chalamet is Set To Ditch Her For A-Lister

Jenner left little to the imagination as she modeled a black vinyl bra, high-legged panties and sheer stockings.

The seductive look was completed with a Matrix-inspired faux leather trench coat from KHY, emphasizing her natural glam makeup and plump lips.

She took to Instagram to share the photos on Friday, January 24, and wrote: "The new KHY Faux Leather Trench Coat has arrived, perfectly paired with our new Faux Leather Twist Bralette."

Jenner's new collection, set to launch on January 28, has been highly anticipated by fans following her previous successful clothing line debuts.