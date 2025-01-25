Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Shoot Yet: See Reality Star Strip Down to Black Bra and Undies for Khy Promo — As Rumors Rage Timothée Chalamet is Set To Ditch Her For A-Lister
Kylie Jenner showcased the latest pieces from her clothing brand, KHY, in a sultry display during a recent photoshoot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 27-year-old makeup mogul posed in black vinyl lingerie and a faux leather trench coat, teasing her 394 million fans about the upcoming release.
Jenner left little to the imagination as she modeled a black vinyl bra, high-legged panties and sheer stockings.
The seductive look was completed with a Matrix-inspired faux leather trench coat from KHY, emphasizing her natural glam makeup and plump lips.
She took to Instagram to share the photos on Friday, January 24, and wrote: "The new KHY Faux Leather Trench Coat has arrived, perfectly paired with our new Faux Leather Twist Bralette."
Jenner's new collection, set to launch on January 28, has been highly anticipated by fans following her previous successful clothing line debuts.
The photo shoot coincided with the Oscar nomination of Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. The couple has recently been more public, appearing at the Golden Globes together.
Chalamet's nomination in the Best Actor category places him against a talented field. His previous nomination in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name solidified his reputation as a rising star in Hollywood.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chalamet's fans were so angered by his blossoming romance with Jenner that they were plotting to attack him.
The star, 29, recently had his security upgraded at his home after he was handed priceless unreleased songs by Dylan as he prepared for the lead role in the biopic.
Scandal-Mired Rapper Kanye West 'Desperately Dieting to Hold On to Model Wife Bianca Censori' — After She 'Told Him She'd Walk If He Kept Piling on Pounds'
A source told us: "Timothée is a very laid back kinda guy who doesn't want to walk around L.A. behind a wall of muscle. Let's hope he doesn't come to regret this relaxed attitude."
His love for Jenner, 27, has so enraged some fans they are sharing plans to mete out deadly revenge on the actor and have even scoped out his pad.
One person said on Reddit after they appeared at the Golden Globes ceremony: "He doesn't seem to have enough security. His house seems an easy in."
Another wrote: '"I always assumed he was more highbrow than to hook up with someone from that wretched clan, but I stand corrected."
Yet another said: "I curse Chalamet."
Another suggested he might be mentally ill, perhaps he had been paid to be there: "Maybe Kris (Jenner, Kylie's mother and manager) wrote him a big fat check to take her special little girl as his date. He probably made more on this date than his take home from the movie."