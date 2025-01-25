Joe Biden 'Cover-Up' Scandal: Former Politico Reporters Allege Outlet Shot Down Negative Stories About Administration and Ex-President's Disgraced Son Hunter
Two former Politico reporters, Marc Caputo and Tara Palmeri, claimed there was a significant bias in the media towards protecting Joe Biden prior to the 2020 presidential election.
During a recent podcast, the reporters said Politico deliberately avoided or suppressed negative stories concerning the former president and his son, Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Caputo told the host of the Axios podcast: "Politico did that terrible, ill-fated headline: '51 intelligence agents, or former intelligence agents, say that the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation.'
"Turns out that story was closer to disinformation because the Hunter Biden laptop appeared to be true."
The former Politico reporter told his editor the outlet needed to "write about the Hunter Biden laptop" but was instructed, per orders from "on high" at the outlet.
Caputo mentioned another incident from 2019 when his report on a tax lien related to the Biden son's Burisma income was also suppressed without explanation by Politico editors.
He claimed: "The only thing Politico wound up writing was that piece that called it disinformation.
"That story was killed by the editors. And they gave no explanation."
The reluctance of many media outlets to address these issues promptly is often justified by the need for thorough fact-checking or concerns stemming from past election interference by foreign entities.
Other outlets validated the facts related to the Hunter Biden story, proving them to be accurate.
51 former intelligence officials who discredited The New York Post's report as a "Russian information operation", provided a shield for the media. However, recent revelations suggest this letter was orchestrated by the Biden campaign, particularly Antony Blinken, with the alleged intention of influencing the election outcome.
Politico's headline has never been corrected – despite the FBI and other federal officials and whistleblowers acknowledging in the years since that the emails' contents were authentic.
The refusal of ex-CIA director John Brennan and other intelligence officials to acknowledge the veracity of the laptop story, despite confirmation by the FBI, has raised concerns about their trustworthiness with many in the public.
President Donald Trump even decided to revoke Brennan and other spies' security clearances in response to their misleading statements.
The former head of the CIA whines about the president's decision during a recent interview with MSNBC's Andrew Mitchell.
Brennan said: "(Trump) misrepresented the facts in that executive order because it said that we had suggested that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.
"No, we said it was one of the hallmarks of Russian information operations, including the dumping of accurate information, which is what we said in that letter."