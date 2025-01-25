The reluctance of many media outlets to address these issues promptly is often justified by the need for thorough fact-checking or concerns stemming from past election interference by foreign entities.

Other outlets validated the facts related to the Hunter Biden story, proving them to be accurate.

51 former intelligence officials who discredited The New York Post's report as a "Russian information operation", provided a shield for the media. However, recent revelations suggest this letter was orchestrated by the Biden campaign, particularly Antony Blinken, with the alleged intention of influencing the election outcome.

Politico's headline has never been corrected – despite the FBI and other federal officials and whistleblowers acknowledging in the years since that the emails' contents were authentic.