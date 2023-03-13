Chaos At Politico: Executive Editor Departs As Staffers Complain Of 'Combative' Managing Style After Leaving One Employee 'In Tears'

Some praised the former managing editor for politics at NBC News and MSNBC for her dedicated work ethic, describing Linzer as brilliant and generous, while others said that wasn't their personal experience.

"She would, on many occasions, call people out for mistakes publicly, [and] wouldn't think twice about making someone uncomfortable or lightly putting them down in front of their peers," one of her former colleagues claimed, according to Puck. "It's not a management style that is going to work for everyone."

This development came after a revelation from the Daily Beast, which reported that Linzer had left a departing staffer in tears during a company party after harshly criticizing the Washington Post, where the employee was headed next.