Scandal-Mired Rapper Kanye West 'Desperately Dieting to Hold On to Model Wife Bianca Censori' — After She 'Told Him She'd Walk If He Kept Piling on Pounds'

The beauty was also beaming, and an insider revealed: "Kanye's dropped pounds and Bianca's obviously relieved because he was hefty and kind of gross.

"Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but truth is he didn't have a lot of choice.

"He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude.

"He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado - so now he's starving himself, trying to appeal to her!"