Scandal-Mired Rapper Kanye West 'Desperately Dieting to Hold On to Model Wife Bianca Censori' — After She 'Told Him She'd Walk If He Kept Piling on Pounds'
Grumpy rapper Kanye West is toning down his frowns and dropping blubber, insiders say, after young sexpot wife Bianca Censori gave him an ultimatum — shape up or she's walking.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 47-year-old rapper looked much slimmer in a posted photo where instead of his usual scowl, he was flashing a rare smile while standing with his scantily clad 30-year-old wife, whom he recently showed off in a photo of her nude in the bathtub.
The beauty was also beaming, and an insider revealed: "Kanye's dropped pounds and Bianca's obviously relieved because he was hefty and kind of gross.
"Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but truth is he didn't have a lot of choice.
"He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude.
"He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado - so now he's starving himself, trying to appeal to her!"
Kanye and Bianca went public with their romance in January 2023 when they were seen dining at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.
Later, they quietly tied the knot on December 20, 2022, only a month after he finalized his divorce from 44-year-old Kim Kardashian.
Since then, they've been sharing racy snaps on social media, usually with Bianca wearing next to nothing.
Others, however, noticed how Kanye was getting pudgy.
One insider said: "He was bingeing on junk morning, noon and night even before they met, and since they got together, gained a ton of weight.
"The dynamics have changed in the relationship, where he's feeling insecure about his body and realizing she could have.
"She's a gorgeous younger woman and could have her pick of handsome guys. She doesn't want to be stuck with a man who pigs out and snores himself to sleep every night.
"Luckily for him, he has slimmed down, but his anxiety over losing Bianca has gotten worse!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye recently posted and then swiftly deleted a raunchy pic of Bianca in a tiny bikini.
The heartless rapper shared the image on his Instagram Stories. However, fan accounts quickly grabbed the snap before he took it down.
One titled "kanyesgirlfriends" uploaded the image to their account after it was pulled, with Censori seen pouring her curves into the swimwear.
Kim has also threatened to restrict Kanye's access to their kids unless he shapes up.
Insiders also claimed the Skims mogul doesn't want her four children exposed to all that – despite her own taste for racy, barely there fashion.
A source shared: "Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart.
"They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers."