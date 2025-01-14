Kanye West Quickly Deletes EXTREMELY Erotic Snap of Wife Bianca Censori in Planet's Skimpiest Bikini After Birthday Holiday
Kanye West posted a raunchy snap of wife Bianca Censori in a tiny bikini — before deleting the picture shortly afterwards.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 47, shared the image on his Instagram Stories, however fan accounts grabbed the snap before he took it down.
One titled "kanyesgirlfriends" uploaded the image to their account after it was pulled, with Censori seen pouring her curves into the swimwear.
The racy post comes on the heels of the couple's Maldives vacation to celebrate Censori's birthday.
The Aussie model, 30, stripped totally naked for a steamy bathtub video as West shared a special birthday message for her.
The Gold Digger hitmaker posted the black-and-white reel of his other half as she took a soak in the tub.
He captioned it: "Happy birthday baby."
In the video, Censori had her raven locks scraped back to show off her stunning face.
Her modesty was preserved as she had her knees up, covering her ample breasts.
At one point Censori looked straight into the camera after running her hands through her hair.
The pair celebrated the architectural designer's birthday at a $6,000-a-night five-star resort in the Maldives.
West and Censori have spent the past few days chilling on a private island where they rang in the New Year.
Social media videos showed West performing an intimate DJ gig at the exclusive paradise spot, where he even played a Taylor Swift song – despite their ongoing rivalry.
He also shared snaps of him and Censori on his Instagram Story posing in their villa at the exclusive resort, with Bianca wearing a typically form-fitting black dress.
An insider: "They planned to celebrate Bianca's birthday in Dubai but switched their plans and headed to the Maldives.
"Kanye was really happy to see there were no paparazzi on the island and he's been welcomed by a lot of fans."
He is flying in some of Bianca's family for her birthday and they have been villa hopping at the resort and enjoying the amenities.
It has been raining so they had to spend some time holed up in the room and relaxing, Kanye has been playing video games like The Last Of Us 2 on PS5.”
RadarOnline.com revealed last month West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is "mortified" the rapper has been parading his wife Censori in risqué and shocking outfits.
Sources told RadarOnline.com Kardashian, 44, even threatened to restrict the rapper's access to their kids unless he shapes up.
Insiders also snitched the Skims mogul doesn't want her four children exposed to all that – despite her own taste for racy, barely there fashion.
A source shared: "Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart.
"They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers."
Kardashian and West share joint custody of their four children, North, 11; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five