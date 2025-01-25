Stubborn Blake Lively Doubles Down in Brutal $400Million 'Harassment' Battle Against Justin Baldoni By Declaring He's STILL Waging 'Retaliation Campaign' Against Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have doubled down on their request for a gag order in their ongoing legal battle with the actress's It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's legal team insists on the protective order to prevent "extrajudicial statements" by Baldoni's attorneys.

This request was further emphasized after allegations of a smear campaign against Lively by Baldoni came to light.