Bill Maher Cracks Wild Luigi Mangione and Gen Z Joke — And Reveals Who He Thinks UnitedHealth CEO Killer REALLY Should Have Assassinated
Bill Maher didn't hold back when he addressed Generation Z's approval of the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late-night talk show host gave some sarcastic advice about who the supposed shooter should've gone after instead.
Before criticizing those who had idolized Mangione, who now could face the death penalty after facing terrorism charges, Maher took shots at those he felt were more responsible for why health care in America is such a mess.
The Real Time host asked: "I guess my question is: why shoot just the insurance guy?"
He pointed out that the profit margin for insurance companies is lower than that for pharmaceuticals and hospitals.
Maher sarcastically joked: "Shouldn't we really be shooting hospital execs first? I mean, it's only right."
He went on to claim the only reason average Americans hate insurance agencies more than hospitals is because there are no shows like Grey's Anatomy which paint healthcare insurance as heroes.
The comedian also threw shade at "tech bros" who make hospital websites unusable and those who make "bad food" that turns people unhealthy.
He joked: "Watch your back, whomever makes f------ Twinkies.
"It confirms something I wish wasn't true but unfortunately is about, certainly not all, but too many Gen Zers: they're f------ stupid.
"Luigi, I say to you, good luck in prison where being handsome always makes you popular and congratulations on being a folk hero.
"But just know, you're not Robin Hood, you're not a hero, you're a typical member of your generation, too lazy to do the work to really understand the issue but happy to pose as a social justice warrior for it."
Later in his monologue, Maher compared the younger generation praising Mangione to the people celebrating the wealthy in Los Angeles who lost their homes in the wildfires.
He told his viewers: "It's a very popular mindset summed in a phrase called eat the rich.
"But kids, I've seen your media consumption and I've seen your social media posts, you don't hate the rich, you hate that you ain't the rich."
Mangione frequently took to social media to post about his struggles with back pain. However, he was never a UnitedHealthcare client.
Federal charges against Mangione include murder and firearms counts. He made an initial appearance on the charges late last month. He won't be required to enter a plea until an indictment is returned.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty in a New York state court to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.
He's currently being held in a Brooklyn federal jail alongside several other high-profile defendants, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs and cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.