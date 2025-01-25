Bill Maher Cracks Wild Luigi Mangione and Gen Z Joke — And Reveals Who He Thinks UnitedHealth CEO Killer REALLY Should Have Assassinated

Before criticizing those who had idolized Mangione, who now could face the death penalty after facing terrorism charges, Maher took shots at those he felt were more responsible for why health care in America is such a mess.

The Real Time host asked: "I guess my question is: why shoot just the insurance guy?"

He pointed out that the profit margin for insurance companies is lower than that for pharmaceuticals and hospitals.

Maher sarcastically joked: "Shouldn't we really be shooting hospital execs first? I mean, it's only right."

He went on to claim the only reason average Americans hate insurance agencies more than hospitals is because there are no shows like Grey's Anatomy which paint healthcare insurance as heroes.