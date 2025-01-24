We Analyze Most Shocking JFK Assassination Conspiracy Theories as Donald Trump Orders Declassification of Secret Files That Could Hold Key to Magic Bullet Puzzle
The assassination of John F. Kennedy remains steeped in mystery and intrigue 60 years on from the brutal killing.
And as Donald Trump orders the declassification of the secret files, which could open the doors to fresh revelations, interest over the president’s 1963 murder — committed by Lee Harvey Oswald — is set to accelerate further.
Ever since his horrifying last moments were caught on film, conspiracy theories have been rife surrounding his cause of death.
RadarOnline.com takes a look at the most shocking theories around the assassination.
The Withheld Records
Former president Joe Biden's release in 2022 of 13,000 records linked to the Kennedy case means 70,000 can now be viewed by the public.
But 3,684 documents are still partly or completely redacted, further fuelling speculation that U.S. government agencies are involved in a cover-up.
Officials have argued they are being kept back because they contain details of people who are still alive or have information and locations of intelligence offices.
But those who believe they hold the key to the "real" facts will be waiting to see the plan for the full release of documents about the assassination, which Trump has ordered to be drawn up within 15 days.
The Medics
Doctors at Parkland Memorial Hospital who tried to save JFK's life said they believed there was more than one shooter involved.
The official Warren Commission investigation into JFK's death concluded he was shot by Oswald from behind as his car passed the book depository on Dealey Plaza, but the doctors claim his injuries were caused by a bullet that appeared to have entered the front of his head.
Dr. Ronald Jones said: "If Oswald was in the sixth-floor depository, how could he (JFK) have been shot from the front then? And so was there more than one assailant?"
The 'Magic' Bullet
Oswald is believed to have fired three bullets.
The first missed, while the third delivered the fatal blow to the president's head.
The second bullet has been at the center of theories of another shooter — possibly hiding on the grassy knoll that the motorcade passed.
The Warren Commission concluded the second bullet hit Kennedy at the back of his neck, passed through his throat, and went on to hit Texas Governor John Connally, who was sitting in the front of the car.
It then passed through Connally's chest, then hit his wrist and thigh.
But skeptics refuse to believe one "magic bullet" could do so much damage, and one of JFK's bodyguards, Paul Landis, appears to have backed the "second shooter" theory.
He revealed he found a fully intact bullet "sitting on the back ledge" of the presidential limousine and placed it next to Kennedy on his stretcher.
The Vanished Film
Famous home-movie footage of the JFK shooting filmed by tailor Abraham Zapruder shows the moment of impact before wife Jackie leans over the car to retrieve part of her husband’s skull.
But a second home movie, taken by maintenance worker Orville Nix, was subpoenaed by the government as part of its investigations, leading his granddaughter Gail to file a lawsuit to get the original back.
Experts believe modern digital technology could see the original film cleaned up to see if it reveals anything new.
It is viewed as important because it also contains footage of the grassy knoll from where shots were heard.
The Russian Link
Records released two years ago revealed self-styled Marxist Oswald went to Mexico two months before the assassination and met Consul Valery Kostikov — identified by the CIA as a KGB agent in a branch responsible for "sabotage and assassination," according to papers.
U.S. intelligence also recorded a suspicious follow-up phone call between them in which Oswald said the embassy promised to send a telegram to Washington.
It is thought he was trying to get a visa to defect to Cuba through the Russian embassy.
Questions have also been asked about how Oswald was able to leave America at age 20 to live in the Soviet Union for four years, during the Cold War era, without being detained or seemingly questioned on his return with a Russian wife and baby.
Many conspiracy theorists believe he was spying for the CIA.
The Spy Theory
American intelligence admitted they were watching Oswald before JFK was murdered — but took years to come clean on just how keenly.
Papers released in 2017 revealed that Oswald's CIA screener was Reuben Efron, a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, and a Jewish Lithuanian immigrant.
He even intercepted letters sent from Oswald to his mother.
Bizarrely, Efron was involved in a UFO sighting in 1955 when he was traveling by train in the Soviet Union with U.S. Senator Richard Russell and a senior army officer.
The three reported seeing two "circular and unconventional aircraft resembling flying discs or flying saucers ...taking off almost vertically, one minute apart."