Marilyn Manson to NOT be Charged In Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Cases Following 4-Year Investigation — 'Can't Prove Allegations Beyond a Reasonable Doubt'
Marilyn Manson is walking free after years of investigation into assault and domestic violence claims.
After a four-year review by the D.A.'s Sex Crimes Division and sheriff's detectives, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the rock musician will not face charges in his sexual battery case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He said in a statement: "We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt."
Manson, born Brian Warner, has faced accusations of sexual assault and misconduct from over a dozen women – including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood.
The 56-year-old had been under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 2021 and has denied all allegations.
Hochman added: "We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation.
"While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognize that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault."
A source close to Manson told TMZ the D.A. reviewed sworn testimony from multiple witnesses and claimants whose statements contradicted their original allegations.
This included Ashley Morgan Smithline, who initially sued and spoke to the press but later testified under oath that her claims were false and Wood had pressured her into making them.
The D.A. also considered Ashley Walters’ testimony, which contradicted both her own claims and those of Esme Bianco, along with new allegations from a claimant who had never even met Manson.
Bianco, known from Game of Thrones, filed a lawsuit against Manson in 2021, accusing him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. The two reached a settlement in January 2023.
In a statement following the D.A.'s decision, Bianco said she was "deeply disappointed" but "sadly not surprised."
She wrote on Instagram: "Within our toxic culture of victim blaming; a lack of understanding of coercive control, the complex nature of sexual assault within intimate partnerships, and statutes of limitations that do not support the realities of healing; prosecutions face an oftentimes insurmountable hurdle.
"Once again, our justice system has failed survivors."
Bianco expressed that her disappointment lies with the system – not the detectives or prosecutors – and vowed not to let it affect her "healing and peace."
As for Manson, the singer has been busy touring internationally with sold-out shows during the investigation. On Wednesday, he revealed his first U.S. tour dates since the scandal broke in 2021.
Four years ago, Special Victims Unit detectives arrived at Manson's L.A. home, executing a search warrant and seizing media storage units – including hard drives.
Authorities were already investigating serious abuse allegations, including claims Manson locked women in a soundproof room at his home as punishment.
This followed Wood's public accusations of abuse against Manson, with whom she had a relationship in 2007.
In a startling lawsuit filed against Wood in 2022, Manson accused his former partner of fabricating a letter from the FBI, impersonating an agent, and implying he was under investigation.
In November, RadarOnline.com revealed Manson had finally ended his defamation lawsuit against his ex-fiancée, costing him $327,000 in legal fees.