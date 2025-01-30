INVESTIGATION: How Heartless Looters Used Killer L.A. Wildfires as Smokescreen to Launch Brutal Organized Crime Spree on City as Its Emergency Services Were Stretched to Breaking Point
The devastating wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles weren't the only culprits to lay siege to the city a ruthless Chilean crime syndicate orchestrated a brazen campaign of theft under the cover of the widespread chaos.
Law enforcement insiders reveal Hollywood stars are in the crosshairs of this sinister operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gang members swiped John Wick actor Keanu Reeves' luxury watch collection last year, and brazenly tried to sell them while the blazes still raged.
"These criminals are strategic and fearless," a law enforcement source said.
"They're using fires as cover to target affluent neighborhoods, including the homes of Hollywood's elite."
Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was also forced to hire private security personnel to scare off rampaging vandals who have been targeting the uber-palaces that lie in the path of the flames.
And defiant Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts had a simple message to the house invaders, posting: "F.U. looters."
The gang's chilling modus operandi is to ignite fires, wait for residents to evacuate, and then sweep in to loot multimillion-dollar properties.
Often, security at the mansions is off due to power outages, and there is little to no police presence.
"These guys can basically waltz into these palaces and take whatever they want," a source added.
Los Angeles County public officials have sent out warnings, vowing that the looters will pay dearly for cashing in on the disaster. But while the Sheriff's Department busted dozens of thieves since the wildfires erupted on January 7, threat of capture was still relatively remote despite the department's declaration to "proactively" patrol vulnerable communities from looting.
Experts believe at least 100 organized burglars were working in coordinated crews, hitting high-profile areas such as Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Pacific Palisades.
"They've turned a natural disaster into their personal playground," our source said. "Cash, jewelry, priceless art – nothing is safe from their reach."
The Chilean syndicate is infamous for its military-style precision and ability to infiltrate gated communities, leaving even the wealthiest residents helpless.
"This isn't just about theft," lamented one homeowner. "This is terror on a whole new level."
A Fire Department source has corroborated RadarOnline.com’s reporting that the arson attacks bear the hallmarks of this international gang, which uses the ensuing chaos as a cover to carry out heists.
"This isn't just a coincidence," the first responder said.
"The fires align perfectly with the Chilean syndicate's playbook. They create confusion and terror to firefighters in the Pacific Palisades watch flames ravage a home. One resident said the fires have become weapons in the hands of criminals clear a path to loot without resistance."
The syndicate, known for its coldhearted, calculated operations, has reportedly been linked to similar arson-fueled crimes across the globe.
"These guys are strategic masterminds," our law enforcement source said.
The insider added: "They know that when fire crews and residents are overwhelmed, they have free rein to target high-value properties.
"It's a perfect storm of distraction and destruction."
Homeowners have been left devastated by the L.A. infernos and heists, with valuables ranging from fine art to rare jewelry disappearing in the smoke.
"They're preying on us when we're most vulnerable," one outraged resident said. "It's terrifying to think the fires aren't just natural they're disasters weapons in the hands of criminals."
Meanwhile, the collateral damage has caused some 100,000 residents to flee their homes and could top $150billion.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the city is prepared to fight back, telling looters: "You're going to be caught, you're going to be arrested and you're going to be prosecuted."
But, for now, those words ring hollow.
"The Chilean crime syndicate took this city hostage," our source warned. "And at this point there's little we can do to keep them from striking again."