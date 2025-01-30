INVESTIGATION: How Heartless Looters Used Killer L.A. Wildfires as Smokescreen to Launch Brutal Organized Crime Spree on City as Its Emergency Services Were Stretched to Breaking Point

The devastating wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles weren't the only culprits to lay siege to the city a ruthless Chilean crime syndicate orchestrated a brazen campaign of theft under the cover of the widespread chaos.

Law enforcement insiders reveal Hollywood stars are in the crosshairs of this sinister operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gang members swiped John Wick actor Keanu Reeves' luxury watch collection last year, and brazenly tried to sell them while the blazes still raged.

"These criminals are strategic and fearless," a law enforcement source said.

"They're using fires as cover to target affluent neighborhoods, including the homes of Hollywood's elite."