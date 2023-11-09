'Shockwaves of Emotions': L.A. County Sheriff's Department 'Stunned' After 4 Suicides Involving Current and Ex-Employees
The apparent suicides of one retired and three current members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have left law enforcement in shock, RadarOnline.com has learned following their deaths, which took place within a 24-hour time frame.
The first victim was discovered Monday at around 10:30 AM in Valencia. LASD detectives responded to another death in Lancaster just hours later and a third in Stevenson Ranch.
The fourth victim was discovered Tuesday at around 7:30 AM in the city of Pomona.
Two of the members were identified by the Los Angeles Times as Commander Darren Harris and Sergeant Greg Hovland, both of whom were found at their respective homes.
Harris, who previously oversaw the Transit Services Bureau and ran the Santa Clarita station, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke with the Times.
The deaths are unrelated, law enforcement sources added.
As investigators look into the circumstances, the official causes of death have not been established by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.
"Our LASD family has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedies this year," a statement from the sheriff's office read. "We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family."
"During trying times like these it's important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends. I have the deepest concern for our employees' well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees' work and personal lives."
The sheriff's department offered their "deepest sympathies" to all those who lost loved ones, announcing they are providing "free, confidential counseling through our Psychological Services Bureau who are available 24/7 to provide help and guidance to personnel and their families during challenging times."
The statement continued, "Additionally, the department has a Peer Support Program that members can use for additional assistance."
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.