TV Flop Tom Brady 'Set to Quit Disastrous Broadcasting Role' to 'Become Boss of His Own NFL Team'
Floundering football great Tom Brady has been blindsided by critics in his first season as a sportscaster, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the battered former quarterback will do what we previously reported he'd do two months ago – quit the broadcasting game after buying a piece of his own team.
"Tommy is tired of taking it on the chin," a source said. "He's used to being the best at what he does and isn't used to this kind of criticism."
The seven-time Super Bowl champ turned $375 million FOX Sports bloviator has seen his ego sacked after taking a barrage of hits from pundits who have called his analysis of NFL games "amateurish."
Now, a top sports executive is supporting reports that the 47-year-old's recent purchase of an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders will flush him out of the booth as early as the end of this season.
"He'll be in the Raiders front office and not return as an analyst for FOX," former Major League Baseball exec David Samson insisted. "You cannot be this involved in the operation of a team and also be an analyst in the booth."
Restrictions from being a part-owner of a team limit Brady's ability to have access to the teams and players he's paid to comment on. It's a conflict of interest – and also a good excuse for him to bow out of broadcasting.
The source said: "This is a way out that allows him to leave with dignity."