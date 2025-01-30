TV Flop Tom Brady 'Set to Quit Disastrous Broadcasting Role' to 'Become Boss of His Own NFL Team'

Floundering football great Tom Brady has been blindsided by critics in his first season as a sportscaster, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the battered former quarterback will do what we previously reported he'd do two months ago – quit the broadcasting game after buying a piece of his own team.

"Tommy is tired of taking it on the chin," a source said. "He's used to being the best at what he does and isn't used to this kind of criticism."