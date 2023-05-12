Tom Brady's NFL Return: Retired Football Star in 'Deep Discussions' to Become Co-Owner of Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Brady is reportedly considering a return to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned, but this time as a co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Three months after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, sources revealed that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is in “deep discussions” to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders franchise.
“NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” senior ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said on Friday morning.
“Potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months,” Schefter added.
Schefter also revealed that discussions between Brady and Davis have been taking place for “weeks” and, while a “resolution is in sight,” the deal is still an “extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation."
Brady previously acquired a small stake in the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team also owned by Davis, in March.
The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner has reportedly been looking to acquire an ownership stake in an NFL team for years, but the league rules prevented Brady from becoming a co-owner while still playing for a team.
According to sports reporter Greg Auman, the NFL prohibits players from co-owning one team while playing for another.
- Gisele Bündchen Hits Met Gala Red Carpet Solo, Model Drops Jaws in Feathered White Gown After Tom Brady Divorce
- Tom Brady 'Done With Models' After Divorce From Cover Girl Ex Gisele Bündchen: 'She Knows Everyone in the Industry'
- Taylor Swift Turned Down $100 Million Crypto Deal After Being Only Celebrity To Ask One Simple Question About FTX, Lawyer Reveals
But while the NFL does allow a player to co-own a team and play for that team, the motion must be agreed upon by 75% of the league’s owners.
“The NFL does not allow a player to have an ownership stake in one NFL team and play for another,” Auman said after being asked whether Brady could still potentially return to the league as a quarterback.
“For someone to have an ownership stake in a team and also play for that same team would require a three-quarters vote by the league's 32 owners,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady’s NFL retirement in February marked the second time the quarterback legend retired from professional football.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Brady previously retired from the NFL in February 2022 only to unretire two months later.
The football star’s sudden decision to unretire reportedly played a substantial role in the breakup of his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The pair divorced in October.