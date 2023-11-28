Hamas Held 12-year-old Israeli Hostage in Solitary Confinement for 16 Days Before His Release, Victim's Grandmother Claims
Hamas reportedly kept a 12-year-old hostage in solitary confinement for 16 days before he was released to Israeli authorities this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the Palestinian militant group continues to release the hostages they kidnapped from southern Israel during their attack against the country on October 7, one young victim’s grandmother revealed that her grandson was kept in solitary confinement for more than two weeks.
According to Esther Yahalomi, her 12-year-old grandson – Eitan Yahalomi – was kept inside a “confined room” in Gaza for the first 16 days of his captivity.
Elitan was released by Hamas and handed over to Israeli authorities on Tuesday morning.
“Those were very, very difficult days,” Esther said. “Just imagine what he went through there. It’s hard for me to talk about it.”
The young captive’s grandmother also revealed that Elitan was released from solitary confinement and placed with a group of other hostages from his community.
“It was much easier for him there, his nanny from kindergarten was there, he saw a familiar face,” Elitan’s grandmother said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hamas started to release the more than 200 hostages they kidnapped from southern Israel following a ceasefire between the Palestinian terrorist group and Israel on Friday.
Danny Danon, the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, joined Fox News on Tuesday. He provided new details about the hostage release process and the devastation the more than 200 captives endured.
“It is very hard for the families and for the entire people in Israel,” Danon told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “Because every day we get the list of the people who are supposed to be released and even now, a few hours ahead of us, we don’t know if those who were actually supposed to come to Israel will arrive.”
“Hamas is a very vicious, cynical organization, and they use psychological terror against our people and also the families,” he continued. “We spoke with the family that they reunited, and we heard horrible testimonials about the way they were treated.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“Every night when you see this, their release, they look human because they escort the hostages to the car,” Danon added. “But that’s a show. That’s a show.”
According to the former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Hamas tortured the Israeli hostages in their captivity and forced the hostages to watch videos from the October 7 attack on southern Israel.
Danon also indicated that Israel would continue the war effort in Gaza until Hamas is completely “eradicated” and “eliminated.”
“They are torturing our people,” he told Faulkner on Tuesday. “I don’t want to go into details of starvation and other things we heard, but we heard the testimony of a 12-year-old that he was beaten up every day.”
“They made him see videos of the massacre of October 7th,” Danon continued. “So we know with whom we are dealing. That’s why we are committed to continue with the war efforts until we eradicate evil.”
“We’re doing our best to rescue as many hostages as we can, but we never forget that the goal of the war is to eliminate Hamas,” Danon concluded. “And we intend to do it.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hamas has released 69 of the more than 200 hostages in their captivity.