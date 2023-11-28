Hamas Held 12-year-old Israeli Hostage in Solitary Confinement for 16 Days Before His Release, Victim's Grandmother Claims

Hamas reportedly kept a 12-year-old hostage in solitary confinement for 16 days before he was released to Israeli authorities this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as the Palestinian militant group continues to release the hostages they kidnapped from southern Israel during their attack against the country on October 7, one young victim’s grandmother revealed that her grandson was kept in solitary confinement for more than two weeks.