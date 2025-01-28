Tarantino's last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which came out in 2019. That was the quirky filmmaker's ninth movie.

The 61-year-old has long teased that he plans to retire from filmmaking after he directs 10 films. But if that final movie actually gets made is anyone's guess.

During a special Q&A at Sundance, Tarantino confirmed: "I’m in no hurry to jump into production right now. I’ve been doing that for 30 years."

Tarantino told the audience he'll hold off on making the film until his son, who turns five next month, is old enough to come to the set.

He revealed: "The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life."