Home > Celebrity > Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Launches Savage Blast at Hollywood — Branding the Movie Industry Dead as He Declares He's More Interested In Writing a Play Than His Final Film

Photo of Quentin Tarantino
Source: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino blasted Hollywood and movie making.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

Quentin Tarantino has lashed out at Hollywood once again, saying he'd much rather direct a well-respected and received theatrical play than put out another rushed film, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The director had some harsh words for the entertainment business, while explaining why he's in no rush to get behind the camera again.

george clooney demands apology quentin tarantino mocked not actor
Source: MEGA

The director is in no rush to helm his next film – which may be his final one.

Tarantino's last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which came out in 2019. That was the quirky filmmaker's ninth movie.

The 61-year-old has long teased that he plans to retire from filmmaking after he directs 10 films. But if that final movie actually gets made is anyone's guess.

During a special Q&A at Sundance, Tarantino confirmed: "I’m in no hurry to jump into production right now. I’ve been doing that for 30 years."

Tarantino told the audience he'll hold off on making the film until his son, who turns five next month, is old enough to come to the set.

He revealed: "The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life."

george clooney puts quentin tarantino on blast
Source: MEGA

Tarantino teased he will turn his attention to writing a play.

The Reservoir Dogs director doesn't seem to have any love lost for Tinsel Town, feeling frustrated over a film's short release schedule.

He slammed: "What the f--- is a movie that plays in four weeks and by the second week you can watch it on television? I didn’t get into (filmmaking) for diminishing returns."

Instead, Tarantino has his eyes set on the Great White Way – teasing his desire to write a play, which he considers a lot more lucrative.

Tarantino explained theatergoers, "pay a lot of f------ money to get into that seat. There's no f------ taping it, there’s no cell phone.

"You own the audience for that time. They are all yours. They are in the palm of your hand.

"It’s not just about doing art, it’s about wowing them, it’s about giving them a great night out. This to me is f------ existing. It’s the last frontier."

george clooney demands apology quentin tarantino mocked not actor
Source: MEGA

The iconic filmmaker recently angered A-lister George Clooney.

Of course, Hollywood may be done with Tarantino as well – especially after the Pulp Fiction director created some pulp friction with George Clooney.

The two recently squared off in a bitter war of words – with the Gravity star demanding a public apology from the filmmaker.

RadarOnline.com revealed the rift started when Tarantino was rattling off some of the actors he considers to be leading movie stars, and included Clooney's best friend Brad Pitt – but not him, which ticked Clooney off.

An insider said: "Quentin started it, and George is vowing to finish it."

Tarantino later took it a step further by asking the interviewer to name one of Clooney's movies "since the millennium."

Clooney responded: "I was like, 'Since the millennium?' That's kind of my whole f------ career!"

The two-time Oscar winner, 63, added he was "irritated" by Tarantino's slight, and since then our sources say Clooney's pals have lined up on his side.

A source said: "George is furious at Quentin and is demanding an apology. Pitt is standing by him as are Julia Roberts, Rande Gerber and other big names in George's wide circle of celebrity pals. They all love him."

