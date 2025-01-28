Pregnant Megan Fox 'Set to Give Birth ALONE' — As She and 'Cheating' Ex MGK 'Are Not In Touch At All' Ahead of Her Due Date
Megan Fox is getting closer to welcoming her child with Machine Gun Kelly – but the exes don't seem to want anything to do with one another.
The pregnant Transformers actress is said to be flying solo as her due date nears following her split from her "cheating" ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source claimed the pair are “not on good terms” and “the lines of communication” between the two are “closed."
According to the insider, the 38-year-old “doesn’t want anything to do with” MGK.
“Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. ... They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life," the source said.
The former couple – who had their ups and downs during their relationship and split numerous times including a broken engagement in 2023 – officially called it quit at the end of 2024 after Fox reportedly found various texts from other women on MGK's phone during a getaway in Colorado.
Despite his alleged cheating, the musician was still hopeful he could get one more chance when it came to the Hollywood star, according to a source.
They explained: "She doesn't trust him as far as she can throw him. He's really gonna have to prove himself."
The insider continued: "She does believe he loves her, but his ego gets so out of control that he can't resist it when other women make eyes at him. Worse yet, he denies he has a problem and doesn't believe he needs help.
"... Truth is, Megan really isn't thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads," the source went on. "She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies."
At the time of MGK's apparent betrayal, Fox was left completely shook and was said to be trying to make a sense of it all.
Another source said: "Megan feels so betrayed. She can’t quite wrap her head around the idea that it’s really over, even though she says she knows it has to be."
Just days before their relationship drama, Fox took to Instagram to announce news of her pregnancy with MGK. The post featured a positive test and a striking image of her cradling her baby bump.
"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," the movie star said at the time.
This will be Fox's first child with MGK, 34.
The Jennifer's Body star is already a mom to three kids – Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, eight—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.
Even Green had an opinion on the split when it occurred, throwing some shade on MGK.
While out and about in December 2024, the 51-year-old was caught off-guard when he learned his ex-wife split with her long-term partner.
"I didn't even know... I had no idea," the actor said.
After being informed of MGK's possible infidelity, Green asked: "How old is he? He's in his 30s, isn't he?"
He added: "... If that's the case... and I don't know the facts of it... but if that's the case, it's a tragic situation, and I wouldn't wish that on anybody."