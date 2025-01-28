We Reveal the Full Tragedy Behind Michael Jackson's First Sex Abuse Accuser — as Horrifying Allegations Resurface Amid Late Singer's Biopic Drama
The full tragedy behind Michael Jackson's first sex abuse accuser has been revealed — as horrifying allegations resurface amid the late singer's biopic drama.
RadarOnline.com can report how Jordan Chandler and his family members are making headlines again, despite attempting to shield away from the public eye.
Back in the early 90s, a 12-year-old boy became pals with the biggest pop star in the world after sending fan letters to Neverland.
After meeting in 1992, what seemed to be a dream come true quickly turned into a nightmare for the Chandler family.
The late singer reportedly called the young boy "almost daily" and allegedly treated him to shopping sprees at Toys 'R' Us.
According to Vanity Fair, Chandler's father, Evan, started to become suspicious of Jackson's relationship with his son and became alarmed when he saw the two sharing a bed fully clothed.
After consulting with a psychiatrist, Evan claimed his young son told him that he had been abused by Jackson and brought him in for an appointment.
An investigation kicked off after the allegations were brought to the police's attention.
Chandler became the first boy to accuse the "King of Pop" of sexual abuse, and in September 1993, his father then took legal action against the singer.
In a settlement with Jackson, the family walked away with a reported $23million - however, the late singer was never charged over the allegations after the LAPD found no physical evidence.
Jackson also denied all of the allegations against him before his death in 2009.
The Chandler family and Jackson both agreed to sign an NDA regarding the details of the settlement and case.
According to reports, the Jackson family and the Chandler family both agreed to not discuss or depict Chandler or his family in any media projects in their settlement.
Following the lawsuit that made headlines all around the world, Chandler attempted to disappear from the public eye and has since been pictured only a handful of times.
Fast forward a few decades after Jackson's death and the lawsuit that shocked the world, the Chandler family is making headlines once again due to the filming of the upcoming biopic Michael.
As we previously reported, the filming of Michael is now months behind due to a breach of a legal agreement made in the settlement, as Chandler is allegedly portrayed in the movie.
According to reports, producers are scrambling to rewrite and reshoot scenes since the legal nightmare was brought to their attention.
One Hollywood source told RadarOnline.com: "This is a law school error. How on earth could these scenes have been filmed with an NDA in place? His legal team has dropped the ball.
"Also it shines the light back on Jackson and the allegations of sexual abuse once more and that could really cause harm to his estate as it continues to make huge sums of money. The great and the good in Hollywood have been left scratching their heads over this debacle."