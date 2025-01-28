Indiana Man Pardoned by Donald Trump for Role in January 6 Capitol Riot Shot and Killed by Police During Traffic Stop

A Donald Trump-pardoned Indiana man was gunned down by cops during a tense traffic stop. RadarOnline.com can reveal 42-year-old Matthew Huttle, one of the January 6 Capitol rioters, was fatally shot by a deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on Sunday after allegedly refusing to comply with orders.

Source: MEGA

Indiana State Police said the deputy attempted to arrest Huttle during the traffic stop, but he reportedly resisted and fought back. The confrontation escalated, prompting the deputy to fire his weapon and resulting in Huttle's death.

Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The reason for the deputy's stop near the Jasper and Pulaski county lines, as well as the charges Huttle faced, are still unknown. Authorities mentioned he had a firearm on him, but it's unclear if he had threatened or used the weapon during the encounter.

Huttle, along with his uncle Dale Huttle, was arrested for his involvement in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots. The FBI reported the 42-year-old spent about 10 minutes inside the Capitol – though he stayed on the grounds for several hours.

In November 2022, Huttle was apprehended in Boise, Idaho, after being recognized in video footage inside the Capitol – where he was seen entering several offices, the Crypt, and hallways. He later pled guilty to trespassing in a restricted building, with his lawyer claiming he was merely accompanying his uncle to the Capitol for a ride.

Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

D.A. Andrew Hemmer wrote in a court filing: "He is not a true believer in any political cause. He instead went to the rally because it would be a historic moment, and he had nothing better to do after getting out of jail for a previous driving offense. "His uncle talked to him about politics and stolen elections, but Matt mostly tuned this out as he did not really care."

Hemmer added Huttle began drinking in his teenage years and continued for nearly 15 years, consuming 12 to 18 beers daily. He claimed: "Much of Matt's criminal history and many of the problems in his life in general are directly related to his extreme alcohol abuse."

Huttle was also a father-of-two who had experienced "plenty of tragedy and loss" in his life. His mother passed away in April 2023 and the mother of his child died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Additionally, he was shot in the back of the knee in 2015, and in 2018, he suffered severe injuries when his son's mother's boyfriend attacked him with a hammer and baseball bat. Hemmer said Huttle's health was "rapidly deteriorating over the past few years," and he suffered "chronic arthritis, emphysema, and late-stage cirrhosis of the liver brought on by his excessive drinking."

Source: Jasper County Sheriffs Office

He added: "He's a hard worker and often needs to relocate and resettle his life on short notice to find new work,' his lawyer wrote in a sentencing memo in November 2023. "He's lived in California, Idaho, Arkansas, and Indiana, and will likely try to relocate again, to another location in Indiana, once this case is resolved."

Huttle was sentenced to six months in federal prison, followed by a year of supervised release, completing his sentence on July 17, 2024. His uncle received a two-and-a-half-year sentence for assaulting an officer with a flagpole during the Capitol riot but was pardoned by President Trump on January 20.

Dale expressed no regrets about his actions, stating he felt it was his duty as a patriot and had no remorse for his involvement. He said: "I'm not ashamed of being there. It was our duty as patriots. I put myself on the line to defend the country. And I have, I have no regrets. I will not say I'm sorry."

Source: U.S ATTORNEYS OFFICE