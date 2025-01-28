Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bill Murray

Bill Murray Confesses He's 'Done Some Damage' in Emotional Chat About Life and Career — As He Admits He Prefers Messy Characters

Composite photo of Bill Murray.
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray said he prefers portraying 'messy characters' who have 'done some damage.'

Jan. 28 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Billy Murray got candid about crossovers between his personal life and on-screen characters during an emotional interview.

The legendary actor confessed he's "done some damage" over the decades, which is why he finds playing "messy characters" most rewarding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Murray, 74, reflected on his career and legendary roles during a surprise appearance at Sundance Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement
bill murray sundance film festival admits done some damage messy characters
Source: MEGA

Murray made a surprise appearance at Sundance Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

The Caddyshack star opened up about his life during a chat at the Elvis Suite presented by Darling&Co at the famed Utah film festival.

He told host Elvis Mitchell: "It's always interesting when you're playing a guy who has done some damage.

"I know I've done some damage. It's unconscious damage, but it's some sort of penance to play them and to show that, you know, to show accepting responsibility for it."

Article continues below advertisement
bill murray sundance film festival admits done some damage messy characters
Source: MEGA

The actor confessed he enjoys playing characters who have 'done some damage.'

Article continues below advertisement

While Murray wasn't specific on how exactly he's "done damage," his career hit a lull in 2022 following an incident on the set of Being Mortal involving alleged inappropriate behavior from the Ghostbusters star to a young female assistant.

As a result of complaints about Murray's alleged behavior, production company Searchlight Pictures halted production to investigate the incident and ultimately never resumed filming.

At the time, Murray said: "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other."

Article continues below advertisement
kelis bill murray bonded over tragedy grief romance
Source: MEGA

Murray faced allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of axed film 'Being Mortal.'

Article continues below advertisement

When looking back on characters he's played that have "done some damage," Murray highlighted Sophia Coppola's 2020 film On the Rocks.

In the film, Murray plays Felix Keane, co-star Rashida Jones' playboy father. The movie explores the sometimes not-so-perfect bond between adults and their parents.

On portraying the character, Murray said: "I was answering for a lot of things through that role."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to brand the incident a "learning experience" about how times have changed.

The Groundhog Day star said: "The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now.

"Things change and the times change, so it's important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it's best for the other person."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus' Family Rift Deepens As He Says He's 'Praying' For Loved Ones — After Relatives Shared 'Worry' For Singer Following 'Trainwreck' Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

Photo of Diddy and D. Woods

Jailed 'Serial Sex Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Fat-Shaming Danity Kane Singer D. Woods In Shocking Resurfaced Video

Article continues below advertisement
bill murray sundance film festival admits done some damage messy characters
Source: MEGA

Murray said he's been 'lazy' in recent years but is now 'searching for material' to revive his career.

Without acknowledging the 2022 incident, Murray summed up his career slowing down in recent years to being "lazy."

He added: "Only in this last year, doing these has reawakened me about searching for material.

"I’ve lived the life of a bass in a stream, just waiting for something to come down at me. If something lands in my mouth, I’ll eat it."

Murray is set to star in The Phoenician Scheme, an upcoming film from writer-director Wes Anderson, who the actor has worked with numerous times over the years including The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, among others.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.