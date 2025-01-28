Billy Ray Cyrus' Family Rift Deepens As He Says He's 'Praying' For Loved Ones — After Relatives Shared 'Worry' For Singer Following 'Trainwreck' Donald Trump Inauguration Performance
Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky family feud has exploded, RadarOnline.com can report, as the singer and his adopted son have engaged in a very public back-and-forth on social media.
Trace Cyrus expressed concern for his father's health, after Billy Ray was mocked for his performance at President Trump's inauguration.
After Billy Ray entertained the crowd on Trump's second big day, Trace, whom Billy Ray adopted when he married Tish Cyrus in 1993, penned an open letter to his dad sharing the family's worry.
On Instagram, Trace wrote: "Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.
"It seems this world has beaten you down, and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away."
He continued: "You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw's funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now.
"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad."
Trace never specified what kind of health concerns he has for Billy Ray, but offered to help however he can.
He ended his note: "You know how to reach me. Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you."
After several days of silence, Billy Ray seemed to reply to the post with one of his own. He started by sharing a clip from his 2009 music video, "Somebody Said a Prayer," to his YouTube account.
He captioned it: "Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain.
"Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all.
"'The past does not equal the future.' Amen."
But despite the tone of the note, somewhere along the line the discussion turned legal, as Trace fired back on Instagram.
This time, he wrote: "Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."
He further slammed: "Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment, I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself."
Again, without getting into specifics, he concluded: "I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man.
"Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help."
The concern comes after Billy Ray suffered technical issues while on stage at the Liberty Ball – leading to a troubling reaction.
While attempting to perform his hit Old Town Road, Cyrus faced technical issues, leading to him singing the song without the proper equipment, as he even tried to go at it a cappella to no avail.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," Cyrus said at one point while still on stage.
"Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?" Cyrus asked the crew, and pointed to his guitar.
He added: "We're going to sing a bit more."
With his performance clearly falling apart, Miley Cyrus' father asked the audience: "Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don't give a damn."