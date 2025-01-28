Billy Ray Cyrus' Family Rift Deepens As He Says He's 'Praying' For Loved Ones — After Relatives Shared 'Worry' For Singer Following 'Trainwreck' Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

After Billy Ray entertained the crowd on Trump's second big day, Trace, whom Billy Ray adopted when he married Tish Cyrus in 1993, penned an open letter to his dad sharing the family's worry.

On Instagram, Trace wrote: "Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.

"It seems this world has beaten you down, and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away."

He continued: "You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw's funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now.

"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad."

Trace never specified what kind of health concerns he has for Billy Ray, but offered to help however he can.

He ended his note: "You know how to reach me. Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you."