Billy Ray Cyrus

Country Crooner Billy Ray Cyrus Has Achy-Breaky Heart For 'Estranged' Daughter Miley Cyrus After he Torched Relationship with Family Over Farcical Firerose Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus was torn between family and Firerose's control, straining his bond with Miley.

Dec. 25 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus has an achy-breaky heart after torching his relationship with his family in favor of his short-lived marriage to singer Firerose, and the dejected dad is especially distraught over his relationship with daughter Miley, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Billy Ray, 63, recently offered 32nd birthday wishes to the “Flowers” singer on social media, but a friend said that has been his only contact with Miley since his quick marriage to the 38-year-old singer.

His seven-month union with Firerose went up in smoke in May, but the insider squealed Miley has been refusing to get on the phone with her dear old dad.

Billy Ray Cyrus' shattered bond with Miley after his brief marriage to Firerose.

Sources said Billy Ray is heartsick over the deep freeze between him and Miley, his co-star on Hannah Montana.

A source said: "Firerose saw Miley as a threat to what she was seeking – control over Billy Ray.

"She virtually forbade him to see Miley. She practically led him around by the nose until he realized how far he had strayed from those who meant the most to him."

Billy Ray Cyrus was torn between his family and Firerose’s control over him.

The ill-fated duo's divorce turned nasty, with Firerose claiming Cyrus was verbally and emotionally abusive.

Billy Ray countered that she was using him to further her career, which sources claimed Miley warned him about from the beginning.

Another friend said: "Miley loathed Firerose. Billy hopes now that she's out of his life, Miley is going to let him back into hers - but he knows he's got some work to do."

