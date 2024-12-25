Country Crooner Billy Ray Cyrus Has Achy-Breaky Heart For 'Estranged' Daughter Miley Cyrus After he Torched Relationship with Family Over Farcical Firerose Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus has an achy-breaky heart after torching his relationship with his family in favor of his short-lived marriage to singer Firerose, and the dejected dad is especially distraught over his relationship with daughter Miley, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Billy Ray, 63, recently offered 32nd birthday wishes to the “Flowers” singer on social media, but a friend said that has been his only contact with Miley since his quick marriage to the 38-year-old singer.

His seven-month union with Firerose went up in smoke in May, but the insider squealed Miley has been refusing to get on the phone with her dear old dad.