How a Capitol Rioter is Constructing 'Village' For January 6 Inmates — To Give Them a Sanctuary When They Are Freed After Trump's Pardons Promise

Jenny Cudd, 40, was among those who stormed the Capitol after the 2020 presidential election. Photos of Cudd smiling while wearing a Trump flag around her neck captured her inside the building, where she remained for 19 minutes – and live-streamed the event on Facebook.

In 2022, She was sentenced to two months probation and $5,000 in fines and restitution for illegally entering the Capitol building.

Now, Cudd plans to build a "sanctuary" for fellow J6 offenders after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump, which she said "won't have a big impact on my life, but it's a big thing for others."

She plans to construct the half-way house on an 11-acre property in Fredericksburg, Texas, about 65 miles outside of her home in San Antonio.