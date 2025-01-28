Your tip
How a Capitol Rioter is Constructing 'Village' For January 6 Inmates — To Give Them a Sanctuary When They Are Freed After Trump's Pardons Promise

Donald Trump pardoned January 6 offenders in one of his first acts of presidency.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

A MAGA supporter who stormed the Capitol on January 6 has announced plans to build a "village" for fellow rioters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump followed through on a controversial campaign promise and pardoned supporters convicted of storming the Capitol, including some who assaulted police officers.

Nearly 1,6000 people faced criminal charges for their actions in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

Jenny Cudd, 40, was among those who stormed the Capitol after the 2020 presidential election. Photos of Cudd smiling while wearing a Trump flag around her neck captured her inside the building, where she remained for 19 minutes – and live-streamed the event on Facebook.

In 2022, She was sentenced to two months probation and $5,000 in fines and restitution for illegally entering the Capitol building.

Now, Cudd plans to build a "sanctuary" for fellow J6 offenders after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump, which she said "won't have a big impact on my life, but it's a big thing for others."

She plans to construct the half-way house on an 11-acre property in Fredericksburg, Texas, about 65 miles outside of her home in San Antonio.

Jenny Cudd said she believes in 'second chances.'

Cudd's plans are part of the J6 Road Home Project.

She said the idea was born out of experiencing the Justice System first-hand.

The 40-year-old Texas woman explained: "We are interested in criminal reform because we have experienced it.

"It's one of the blessings of January 6. I'm passionate about it now... I've been through the process."

Cudd plans to build five tiny homes for other J6 offenders on a ranch in Fredericksburg, Texas.

The J6 offender said her project is centered on "fostering healing, wellness, and wholeness in body, soul, and spirit."

Cudd said she expects those who come to her ranch to stay for around three-months or potentially longer. Those who come to live in Fredericksburg will have access to doctors, accountants, and employment aide to help their transition.

She added: "I don't (expect them to transition easily). A lot have lost their ability to make an income, (but) I think everyone deserves a second chance."

Cudd's ranch aims to 'fostering healing, wellness, and wholeness in body, soul, and spirit' for J6 offenders.

While Cudd said she did not regret her actions on J6, she added: "Life shouldn't be dictated by one day."

In total, nearly 1,6000 citizens faced criminal charges for their part in January 6, with 600 facing charges for assault or obstructing law enforcement officers.

Cudd noted she "think(s) we'll be full soon," after Trump issued the pardons for offenders last week. Included in his pardons was Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, as well as the viral "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley.

She plans to build five, 300-square foot tiny homes on the property, which can fit a single occupant in each.

Trump's decision to pardon the January 6 offenders has been met with heavy criticism, including those from his own party.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said it was a "mistake" to pardon or commute sentences for those "people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently."

