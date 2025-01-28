Kelly Clarkson Begs ABC series 'The Rookie' Cast for Forgiveness After Acting Like an 'Idiot' on Set — Admits to Being 'Terrified' Next to Big TV Star
Kelly Clarkson has apologized to the cast and crew of The Rookie for what she called an embarrassing cameo on the popular ABC show.
The singer begged for forgiveness after she called herself an "idiot" on the set – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it was all star Nathan Fillion's fault.
Clarkson appeared as a guest star on the police procedural on the Season 5, Episode 12 episode Death Notice.
The 42-year-old shared a crowded elevator with some of the shows biggest stars, including Fillion, inside a hospital for her 2023 drop-in.
On Monday, during an online fan Q&A for her The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk show host reminisced about her brief appearance – especially how scared she was.
Clarkson said: "Oh my God, I was terrified. I have to apologize to that cast and crew. I was terrified.
"The Rookie they invited me, and here’s the thing – I’m a huge, like, I’ve been a fan of Nathan Fillion since Castle.
"I already get nervous on sets, but then he made me more nervous than I have ever been on a set... I was an idiot on that set."
The Stronger singer previously confessed to never feeling weaker than during her cameo, which came about during a 2022 celebration of her birthday.
As shown on her talk show, the cast of The Rookie stopped by with a special gift, inviting her for a walk-on role during their fifth season.
In a behind-the-scenes video from her appearance, Clarkson hinted at her nerves when she replied: "Oh my God, are you serious?" She then confessed: "I’m a horrible actor. Can I just walk by?"
Clarkson revealed she was "about to vomit" while filming the scene.
She summarized: "It was so nice and it was really easy and fun and I love this group even more now. But I am glad that I am leaving and the actors are staying and acting."
Clarkson has been keeping herself busy will all sorts of activities in addition to her talk show, and friends are worried she is pushing herself too hard. Meanwhile her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is living high on the millions he scored in their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed it hasn't been easy for Clarkson since her 2020 split from Blackstock, 48, after seven years of marriage.
As part of their divorce settlement, the former talent agent – who used to be the Since U Been Gone singer's manager – was given a five percent share of the $17.75million property.
Clarkson had to fork over $1.3million and over $45,000 a month in child support for their kids – daughter River, 10, and son Remington, eight – to her ex.
Closer friends said she's relieved she at least doesn't have to pay Blackstock spousal support any longer, as his $115,000 per month gravy train came to an end in January 2024.
An insider said: "Kelly is wealthy, but it galled her to have to pay millions for what she feels is no good reason. She thinks he made enough money off her when they were married!
"Brandon walked away with a tidy fortune that's keeping him in luxury. And he's enjoying the big payoff in Montana where he's raking it in with his new rodeo show – with Kelly's ex-assistant Brittney Jones."
The source continued: "Her friends roll their eyes and say he's taking other people for a ride now, selling tickets to his rodeo show – which are going like hotcakes – and charging ridiculous prices for VIP tables.
"Meanwhile, Kelly's running herself ragged in New York doing her show and struggling to meet a new partner.
"It doesn't seem fair, at least not to her friends!"