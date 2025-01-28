Kelly Clarkson Begs ABC series 'The Rookie' Cast for Forgiveness After Acting Like an 'Idiot' on Set — Admits to Being 'Terrified' Next to Big TV Star

Clarkson appeared as a guest star on the police procedural on the Season 5, Episode 12 episode Death Notice.

The 42-year-old shared a crowded elevator with some of the shows biggest stars, including Fillion, inside a hospital for her 2023 drop-in.

On Monday, during an online fan Q&A for her The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk show host reminisced about her brief appearance – especially how scared she was.

Clarkson said: "Oh my God, I was terrified. I have to apologize to that cast and crew. I was terrified.

"The Rookie they invited me, and here’s the thing – I’m a huge, like, I’ve been a fan of Nathan Fillion since Castle.

"I already get nervous on sets, but then he made me more nervous than I have ever been on a set... I was an idiot on that set."