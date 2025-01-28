Your tip
'Felt Like We'd Been Married Forever': Nicole Kidman Gushes Over 'Babygirl' Costars After Raunchy Sex Film That Left Actress 'Exposed' Causes a Stir

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood star formed a connection with her two 'Babygirl' costars.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman still can't get over working with her Babygirl costars Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson, despite the raunchy film causing a stir among fans.

The 57-year-old has been open about her risqué movie role which left her feeling "vulnerable and exposed," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

nicole kidman babygirl costars raunchy film antonio banderas harris dickinson
Source: MEGA

Kidman just can't get enough of her 'Babygirl' costars, Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson.

Kidman recently spoke with publication Fotograma and touched on her role in Babygirl, where she plays Romy, a high-powered CEO who begins a romantic relationship with her much younger intern.

The Hollywood star said of the film: "This was the great fortune of finding men like Harris, who walked into the kitchen and said 'Here I am, I'm yours.' And Antonio, who gave us the okay from the start."

She continued: "I saw him and I felt like we'd been married forever. That he was someone with experience."

nicole kidman babygirl costars raunchy film antonio banderas harris dickinson
Source: MEGA

Kidman revealed it felt like she was 'married' to Banderas.

Kidman – who has been married to country superstar Keith Urban since 2006 – previously confessed she has never done a film like Babygirl.

She revealed: "I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this," as one scene includes Kidman faking an orgasm with her on-screen husband, Banderas.

Kidman said: "This leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened when it's given to the world. I was like, 'I hope my hand's not shaking.'"

nicole kidman babygirl costars raunchy film antonio banderas harris dickinson
Source: MEGA

The A-list actress fakes an orgasm in one 'Babygirl' scene with Banderas.

The A-lister previously admitted to feeling the nerves before the Halina Reijn-directed film was released.

Kidman explained: "It's like, 'Golly, I'm doing this, and it’s going to be seen by the world'. That's a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos.

"It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world. I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human."

nicole kidman a
Source: A24

Kidman's character begins a romantic relationship with her younger intern in 'Babygirl.'

All this comes as Kidman has sparked concern with her brutal work schedule all while still grieving the death of her mother, Janelle.

A source said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.

"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."

The insider added: "Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman."

In September 2024 Kidman's mother died just hours before the star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, forcing her to leave the event early.

Kidman then revealed her mom's last words to her, a plea for her famous daughter to take it easy.

She said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"

nicole kidman mental health fears after moms death actress feels lost
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old has a jam-packed 2025 schedule.

Janelle urging Kidman to focus on her wellbeing led the actress to spread the word to others.

She said: “I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here."

