EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman, 57, Reveals Why She Wakes up 'Gasping' in Terror at 3am After Releasing Sex Shocker 'Babygirl' — And Death of Her Mom
Eyes Wide Shut star Nicole Kidman has revealed she often wakes at 3 am screaming and gasping in terror after the deaths of her mom and dad.
She confessed the trauma of losing her parents and navigating life as a mom gives her night terrors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Oscar winner Kidman, 57, said: "Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I’m in all of those places.
"So life is, whew. It’s definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older how.
"It’s a wake up at 3 am crying and gasping kind of thing. If you’re in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I’m in it. Fully in it."
Her mother Janelle died aged 84 in September and her father Antony passed away a decade before aged 75.
"There’s the mortality aspect of life which, when you start to deal with that, it’s very heavy,” Kidman added.
"When you’re raising children you’re like, 'I gotta stay here. I wanna see all of this'. It’s devastating and beautiful and extraordinary.”
Several years after her father’s death, she was at home with her mother and they discovered a CD of her father singing.
Her mother refused to listen to it, as she would find it too painful. But Kidman had to.
"It was like being stabbed in the gut, I left it on," said the mother of four.
The Australian star is now appearing in an indie movie about BDSM and the liberation of female pleasure called Babygirl.
She plays a 50-something tech CEO called Romy in the midst of a BDSM-tinged affair with a 20-something intern.
Kidman said making it was even more challenging than 1999’s erotic mystery Eyes Wide Shut, which she shot for over 15 grueling months with cinema’s most notoriously obsessive director, Stanley Kubrick.
"I’m in the whole film in Babygirl," Kidman explains. "There are so many close-ups. It’s a full stripping of me."
One of the film’s many close-ups is of Romy’s forehead being injected with Botox; the lighting is harsh, and you can see into her pores.
And last month her appearance at the Gotham Awards led to more rumors she'd heavily gone under the knife and was also on Ozempic.
She appeared on the red carpet in New York City looking like she was aging backwards.
The A-list actress wore a black and floral gown, as her blonde hair fell on her fresh and thin face.
Kidman attended the ceremony after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role in Babygirl.
One person raged on X: "Nicole Kidman and the rest of Hollywood need to stop the plastic surgery. Nicole looks horrible," and another added, "She's had too much plastic surgery..."
"Are Madonna and Nicole Kidman in a personal competition to make the biggest plastic surgery f**k up?" a user said, referring to the pop star who has had her own share of plastic surgery drama.
A critic attacked: "Is Nicole Kidman on Ozempic? Her face is scarier than usual."