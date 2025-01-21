EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman, 57, Reveals Why She Wakes up 'Gasping' in Terror at 3am After Releasing Sex Shocker 'Babygirl' — And Death of Her Mom

Eyes Wide Shut star Nicole Kidman has revealed she often wakes at 3 am screaming and gasping in terror after the deaths of her mom and dad.

She confessed the trauma of losing her parents and navigating life as a mom gives her night terrors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Oscar winner Kidman, 57, said: "Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I’m in all of those places.

"So life is, whew. It’s definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older how.