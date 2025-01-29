EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Orgy Queen Bonnie Blue Sparks Disgust by Insisting Her Dad is So 'Proud' of Her Gangbangs He Watches Her Online Clips
Notorious OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has insisted her dad is "proud" of her career choice to sleep with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.
Blue, who claims she recently broke a world record by bedding 1,057 fellas in half a day, opened up about her family's thoughts about her achievement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But her comments sparked disgust on social media pages.
"Honestly he loves it," said Brit Blue, who considers stepfather Nicholas Elliott her real dad, insisted.
"Obviously he doesn't sit watching the videos, but all my social media, my TikToks, he'll have a look at.
"And he's just proud seeing how happy I am, how much I've been able to support the family. It's really changed my life and my family's life."
Blue, who has sparked global outrage for her sex stunts and has become one of the most controversial figures in the world, even got her dad involved with testing out some stamps she'd had made up.
"They say 'I slept with Bonnie Blue' and 'I want to sleep with Bonnie Blue'.
"I was practicing them on my dad and my dad was like, 'I need to go to the pub after this'," she laughed.
"And he's got stamps all up his arms to say he slept with his daughter!"
But one person said online: "No father would be proud of seeing his daughter selling herself."
Another added: "OMG, what's not to be proud of? Apart from everything."
We revealed earlier this month how commentators had poured scorn on the 25-year-old's claims of sleeping with 88 men an hour.
Blue, who had previously broken the record held by adult actress Lisa Sparks for the biggest gangbang, insisted she maintained her momentum for the entire 12 hours and multiple cameras were set up to document the event.
One influencer believes Blue is lying about the tally of fellas.
She said 88 blokes an hour spread over 24 hours would give each man just one minute and 21 seconds with Blue.
"But she claims she did it in half that time, which brings every man to 40.8 seconds," Samantha Cartwright said.
And a jobless security guard who joined over 1,000 men hoping to have sex with the notorious OnlyFans star revealed how he suffered stage fright.
Ali Walker said her record-breaking sex-a-thon was an unsettling and chaotic free-for-all.
Walker, 42, had long been interested in Blue's world record attempt and had posted on TikTok about his desire to participate in the wild event in London.
Walker said the reality was far more chaotic than he had expected and he left before sleeping with the pin-up.
"It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 percent. I was just amazed about what was going on," he said.
He'd envisioned one-on-one sessions with the adult star but was taken aback when he arrived at the mansion and found it to be a free-for-all, with dozens of men surrounding Blue at any given moment.
"People were just going in and a group would surround her," Walker reported. "Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in. She was in the middle, and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her.
"It was very quiet while people were waiting. Everyone was focused. You could hear a pin drop."