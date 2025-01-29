Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Orgy Queen Bonnie Blue Sparks Disgust by Insisting Her Dad is So 'Proud' of Her Gangbangs He Watches Her Online Clips

bonnie blue sparks disgust insisting dad is proud of her
Source: MEGA

Notorious OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has insisted her dad is 'proud' of her career choices.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Notorious OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has insisted her dad is "proud" of her career choice to sleep with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Blue, who claims she recently broke a world record by bedding 1,057 fellas in half a day, opened up about her family's thoughts about her achievement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But her comments sparked disgust on social media pages.

"Honestly he loves it," said Brit Blue, who considers stepfather Nicholas Elliott her real dad, insisted.

"Obviously he doesn't sit watching the videos, but all my social media, my TikToks, he'll have a look at.

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue mom proud of her
Source: The Reality Check/Podcast

Nicholas Elliott may not watch all Blue's videos, but he proudly follows her social media posts and films,

Article continues below advertisement

"And he's just proud seeing how happy I am, how much I've been able to support the family. It's really changed my life and my family's life."

Blue, who has sparked global outrage for her sex stunts and has become one of the most controversial figures in the world, even got her dad involved with testing out some stamps she'd had made up.

"They say 'I slept with Bonnie Blue' and 'I want to sleep with Bonnie Blue'.

"I was practicing them on my dad and my dad was like, 'I need to go to the pub after this'," she laughed.

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue sparks disgust insisting dad is proud of her
Source: BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Commentator Sam Cartwright has questioned Blue's 1,057-men orgy claim – calculating an implausible 40.8 seconds per man.

Article continues below advertisement

"And he's got stamps all up his arms to say he slept with his daughter!"

But one person said online: "No father would be proud of seeing his daughter selling herself."

Another added: "OMG, what's not to be proud of? Apart from everything."

We revealed earlier this month how commentators had poured scorn on the 25-year-old's claims of sleeping with 88 men an hour.

Blue, who had previously broken the record held by adult actress Lisa Sparks for the biggest gangbang, insisted she maintained her momentum for the entire 12 hours and multiple cameras were set up to document the event.

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue sparks disgust insisting dad is proud of her
Source: BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Blue claims she slept with 1,057 men — some as young as 18 – in 12 hours for the stunt which was intended to be shown on OnlyFans.

Article continues below advertisement

One influencer believes Blue is lying about the tally of fellas.

She said 88 blokes an hour spread over 24 hours would give each man just one minute and 21 seconds with Blue.

"But she claims she did it in half that time, which brings every man to 40.8 seconds," Samantha Cartwright said.

And a jobless security guard who joined over 1,000 men hoping to have sex with the notorious OnlyFans star revealed how he suffered stage fright.

Ali Walker said her record-breaking sex-a-thon was an unsettling and chaotic free-for-all.

Article continues below advertisement
onlyfans bonnie blues feud lily phillips cancels interviews sex rivalry
Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue has been slammed by reality star Nicola McLean who believes the OnlyFans' model's X-rated stunt could have a harmful impact on young boys and girls.

Article continues below advertisement

Walker, 42, had long been interested in Blue's world record attempt and had posted on TikTok about his desire to participate in the wild event in London.

Walker said the reality was far more chaotic than he had expected and he left before sleeping with the pin-up.

"It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 percent. I was just amazed about what was going on," he said.

He'd envisioned one-on-one sessions with the adult star but was taken aback when he arrived at the mansion and found it to be a free-for-all, with dozens of men surrounding Blue at any given moment.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
sean diddy combs hit with brutally forensic proof

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Brutally Forensic 'Proof' he Was 'Deep Into Abuse When He Announced His Bizarre Love Era'

Split photo of Selena Gomez and Dr. Phil

Dr Phil Orders Selena Gomez to Dry Her Eyes Over Deportations as He Declares Child Rapists and Killers Don’t Deserve ‘Hysterical’ Actress’ Tears

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue sparks disgust insisting dad is proud of her
Source: MAILONLINE; @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Walker described the eerie silence at the orgy, saying: 'You could hear a pin drop.'

"People were just going in and a group would surround her," Walker reported. "Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in. She was in the middle, and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her.

"It was very quiet while people were waiting. Everyone was focused. You could hear a pin drop."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.