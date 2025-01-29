Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal What Ryan Reynolds Is REALLY Like As He's Branded Hollywood's Newest 'Mr Mean' Amid Wife Blake Lively's $400Millon Justin Baldoni Battle

'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds has been rocked by allegations of being labelled 'horrifically mean' by a top comic.

Jan. 29 2025

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been rocked by allegations of being labeled "horrifically mean" by a top comic and that means no more Mr. Nice Guy for the hunk.

And T.J.Miller isn't the only person who has slammed Reynolds, who is quickly being transformed into "Mr. Mean Guy," amid wife Blake Lively's lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As lawsuits ping between the warring stars, we've taken a look at the allegations made against Reynolds, 48.

Recently, an interview with Miller resurfaced in which he made some shocking claims about the actor.

Miller once slammed Reynolds as 'horrifically mean', sparking a wave of resurfaced allegations.

In a 2022 interview on The Adam Corolla Show, Miller described Reynolds as being "horrifically mean" to him on set.

Miller, who played Weasel in Deadpool, claimed he felt tension between them. He told the host, "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me."

He then recounted an alleged incident from the filming of the second film and said: "But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller suggested that Reynolds' actions indicated some form of insecurity.

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni adds fuel to the drama surrounding Reynolds' growing 'Mr. Mean Guy' reputation.

He said: "That's exactly why he said that. Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese, who rose to fame during the height of the MTV series Jersey Shore, claimed that Reynolds was incidentally rude to them.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the pair was asked who the rudest celebrity they had met was.

Reluctant to reveal the name, they finally agreed that it had been the Reynolds.

'Jersey Shore' stars Giancola and Cortese recalled Reynolds being dismissive during their awkward celebrity encounter.

Cortese explained: "He was not great to us. I love Ryan Reynolds and I love Blake Lively and he didn't want to be by us."

Before Reynolds purchased UK soccer club Wrexham AFC in November 2020 with Rob McElhenney, it would seem unlikely that the actor might strike up a feud with a footballer, but in 2023, he reportedly clashed with Sheffield United player Billy Sharp.

After Sharp scored twice against Wrexham AFC, which saw them out of the FA Cup, the footballer called out his team's opponents and reportedly got into a tiff with Wrexham players and their fans.

Reynolds seemed unphased by the apparent altercation and remarked in his Welcome to Wrexham documentary, saying: "It was so, so wonderful to see that we got under that guy's skin the way he did."

During the People's Choice Awards in 2022, Reynolds surprisingly got some shade from Shania Twain as she made a lyric change.

Twain threw playful shade at Reynolds by tweaking her iconic lyric: 'That don't impress me much.’

Taking one of her most iconic lines from her biggest hit, she said: "Okay, so you're Ryan Reynolds? That don't impress me much."

Before his tragic passing in October 2023, reports emerged in 2022 that Matthew Perry believed Reynolds owed his career to him.

A suspected feud surfaced from Reynolds' time in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place.

Perry reportedly alleged that Reynolds "stole his character and delivery" in the 90s sitcom.

An insider said: "That series set the template for Ryan's whole voice as a performer and eventually as a writer and producer."

Perry reportedly believed Reynolds 'stole his character and delivery' from their 90s sitcom days.

The Friends star was also reportedly peeved that the Canadian actor never gave him credit.

"It bugs Matthew so much that Ryan never even gave him a single mention. That's all it would have taken," the source claimed.

