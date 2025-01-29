EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal What Ryan Reynolds Is REALLY Like As He's Branded Hollywood's Newest 'Mr Mean' Amid Wife Blake Lively's $400Millon Justin Baldoni Battle

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been rocked by allegations of being labeled "horrifically mean" by a top comic and that means no more Mr. Nice Guy for the hunk.

And T.J.Miller isn't the only person who has slammed Reynolds, who is quickly being transformed into "Mr. Mean Guy," amid wife Blake Lively's lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As lawsuits ping between the warring stars, we've taken a look at the allegations made against Reynolds, 48.

Recently, an interview with Miller resurfaced in which he made some shocking claims about the actor.