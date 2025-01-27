Ryan Reynolds Branded Hollywood's Mr Mean as His 'Horrific' Treatment of 'Deadpool' Co-Star is Revealed Amid Wife's Brutal $400M Battle Against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds has been branded “horrifically mean” by a Deadpool co-star, amid the actor being dragged into his wife Blake Lively’s increasingly bitter $400million defamation battle against Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood hunk, 48, was also labelled "insecure" by comedian TJ Miller, 43, in a resurfaced 2022 podcast interview.
Miller, who played Deadpool's close friend Weasel who runs a bar for mercenaries in Reynolds' smash film franchise, claimed he felt tension between himself and the superstar on set.
He said: "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me," before sharing an alleged incident from the filming of the second film,
"But to me. As if I'm Weasel."
The Big Hero 6 star continued: "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"
Miller said he "kind of listened and thought it was weird" before walking away after the director called cut.
The Yogi Bear actor also alluded to Reynolds possibly being "insecure" for some reason, though he didn't seem exactly sure why.
"That's exactly why he said that," Miller claimed. "Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him.
"He's such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he's so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘'See? You guys see?'"
Despite the alleged tension between the two stars, Miller was quick to say that he held no ill will when it came to Reynolds.
"Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again," he said. "I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me."
He continued: "I don't wish them any ill will. I think (Ryan) should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."
Days after the 2022 interview, Miller claimed the two had patched up their differences after Reynolds reached out to him.
He said: "It was really cool, he emailed me the next day. 'It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine.'
Miller also claimed his initial complaints were misconstrued, and it was just a story from on set that he found "weird."
The comments have remerged in the wake of ugly dueling lawsuits filed between Reynolds' wife Lively, 37, and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Baldoni.
Lively had filed a complaint and a subsequent lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, and his production company in which she accused him of sexually harassing her and creating a hostile work environment.
Baldoni, who has denied her allegations, subsequently filed a $400million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Soane, in which he claimed the trio attempted to defame him in the aftermath of the release of their hit film.