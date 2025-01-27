'Ted Lasso' Heist: Cops Hunt Ruthless Gang After FOUR Posh Homes Featured in Hit Comedy are Raided in $2.5MILLION Crime Spree — As Rock Legend Has His $10M Home Ransacked
Cops are hunting a gang of "Ted Lasso burglars" who raided four of the multi-million dollar properties featured on the hit comedy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal victims included British rocker Richard Ashcroft – who had around $1.25million worth of valuables stolen from his property in London's Richmond Green.
Locals suspect that professional criminals targeted four homes in the area after seeing them on the series that stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.
Much of Ted Lasso is set around Richmond Green – an affluent London suburb known for its Georgian buildings and quaint pubs, shops and cafes.
Sudeikis' character, a U.S. football coach, even manages fictional side AFC Richmond in the series.
One local said: "You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to work out that someone from the gang probably watched the programme (Ted Lasso) at some point.
"They must have realised the rich pickings to be had from the area."
The first burglary took place on November 8 when an eight-bedroom property was ransacked, with thieves making off with a safe containing valuables including jewellery.
Then in early December, a $4million home that was used by Hannah's character, businesswoman Rebecca Welton, is understood to have been targeted.
However, the raid was unsuccessful and the suspects ran off, abandoning a ladder in the garden in their rush.
Then around two weeks later about $500,000 worth of jewellery was snatched from a four-bedroom property in Richmond Green.
It is believed the burglary on Ashcroft's $10million home took place on December 28 while and his wife Kate Radley were out.
One neighbour tried to call the police when the burglar alarms went off but the gang had already fled with $1.25million worth of valuables by the time officers turned up.
A furious local said: "The police would have stood a good chance of catching the gang if they turned up when called."
They added that now the whole neighborhood is living in fear as to whether they will be the gang's next target.
Cops suspect the crimes are being carried out by a team of professional criminals from South America.
"Four olive-skinned suspects" wielding crowbars and wearing caps and gloves reportedly were involved in the raids.
It comes after more than $12.25million worth of jewellery was stolen during a heist on one of Britain's most expensive streets in Primrose Hill.
The raider struck on Avenue Road, a leafy thoroughfare in the north London neighbourhood where the average house costs more than $19million on December 7.
After entering through a second-floor window, they stole $13million of custom gems including a Graff 10.73-carat diamond ring, two De Beers butterfly diamond rings, a Hermes 3.03-carat ring, aquamarine ring and Niloticus Lumiere necklace.
They also took other items of jewellery from luxury brands including Chopard, Van Cleef & Arpels and Katherine Wang, alongside a further $188,000 worth of Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags and $18,000 in cash.