'Ted Lasso' Heist: Cops Hunt Ruthless Gang After FOUR Posh Homes Featured in Hit Comedy are Raided in $2.5MILLION Crime Spree — As Rock Legend Has His $10M Home Ransacked

Locals suspect that professional criminals targeted four homes in the area after seeing them on the series that stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.

Much of Ted Lasso is set around Richmond Green – an affluent London suburb known for its Georgian buildings and quaint pubs, shops and cafes.

Sudeikis' character, a U.S. football coach, even manages fictional side AFC Richmond in the series.

One local said: "You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to work out that someone from the gang probably watched the programme (Ted Lasso) at some point.

"They must have realised the rich pickings to be had from the area."