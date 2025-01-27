O.J. Simpson's Son Sued After He Moves into Late Dad's Home Without Permission — And Refuses to Move!
O.J. Simpson's son has been caught in a bitter battle over his dad's mansion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal O.J.'s 36-year-old heir, Justin, is being dragged to court for allegedly squatting in his late dad's house, with estate overseer Malcolm LaVergne claiming a major breach of agreement.
LaVergne, the attorney managing the estate of the late sports star-turned-actor, filed a lawsuit against Primary Holdings LLC, alleging the company is owned by Justin.
The lawyer claimed Justin – the son of O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson – betrayed an agreement made regarding the house.
He revealed Primary Holdings bought the house where the controversial NFL star was living when he passed away from cancer in April last year, in a deal to safeguard O.J.'s financial interests and protect the property from creditor claims.
After the Naked Gun star – who was famously acquitted of the 1990s murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman – passed away, his youngest son moved into the house.
He claimed that, since he owns Primary Holdings, the property now belongs to him and refused to leave or repay the estate for any alleged payments his father had made previously.
LaVergne argued O.J. never intended for the house to be separate from his estate, stressing how the late Hall of Famer had been covering the mortgage payments himself.
Despite owning a home nearby, Justin continues to live in the property – claiming it as his own – which directly contradicts his father's will.
Since O.J.'s death, the estate has been working to sell off his belongings to liquidate assets and settle outstanding debts.
The ex-NFL player passed away in April 2024 following a battle with prostate cancer at 76 years old.
Last month, LaVergne revealed plans to sell O.J.'s collection of pornography from his 2008-2017 time in Nevada state prison, where he served a sentence for memorabilia theft.
The estate is facing a $500,000 tax lien from California, and at the time of O.J.'s death, he still owed millions to the families of Nicole and Ron Goldman from a 1997 wrongful death lawsuit.
Though originally assessed at $33.5 million, the debt has ballooned to nearly $100 million due to accumulating interest.
While the disgraced football hero was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, their families relentlessly pursued justice through a wrongful death civil lawsuit in1997.
O.J. was found liable for Nicole and Goldman's deaths in a Santa Monica civil court. As a result, he was hit with a $33.5 million judgment, which he still owed to the victims' families at the time of his death.
Goldman's father Fred hasn't let up, making it clear he won't until their family receives what they're rightfully owed.
For years he tried to get O.J. to pay his judgment to no avail – and three months after the former professional athlete's death, the grieving father filed a creditors claim against the estate.
The court filing stated: "I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant."
LaVergne previously vowed Nicole and Goldman's family would "get zero" from O.J.'s estate, despite the 1997 judgment.
He said: "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."