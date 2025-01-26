Hugh Jackman's Devastated Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Set to Flee U.S. For Australia' as She Continues to Nurse 'Grief, Torment and Rage' Over Split From 'Wolverine' Actor
Deborra-Lee Furness is considering a possible return to her homeland, Australia, as she moves forward following her separation from her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 69-year-old actress, who was spotted at the Australian Open in Melbourne, seems to be embracing new opportunities post-divorce.
Deborra and Hugh were married for 27 years when they announced their separation in 2023.
The X-Men actor, 56, recently confirmed he's now dating his former Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster, 46, amid growing speculation about the timeline of their romantic fling.
Insiders claim the Aussie stars' split could get "messy" as the former couple struggle to split their estimated $250 million fortune.
According to reports, Deborra appeared "confident, poised and warm" on the Australian Open red carpet, greeting attendees as she teased a more permanent return to her hometown.
During an interview at the Open, she said: "Melbourne will always feel like home. I've had a few offers for films back here, so I'm still reading some scripts, so if there's something that's great."
The Shame star said she has some work lined up in New York, where she and her ex are currently based, but hinted at traveling in the immediate future.
She said: "I've got some projects in New York. I'm in my chapter three. I'm a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I'll be doing more travelling."
Deborra claimed children love Australia. Her daughter Ava, 19, is currently on a gap year, while Oscar, 24, is an artist with a studio in Brooklyn who teaches two days a week.
She explained: "We do one Christmas in New York and one Christmas here.
"I feel like I've been here forever. I love coming back, I grew up here. Every time I go out, Ava says, 'Is there anyone you don't know in Melbourne?'
"They love the simplicity, the food, the culture, they have family and friends here. There's no place like home, as Dorothy said."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several of Hugh's friends from Australia are "disgusted" with the Wolverine actor for leaving his wife.
Insiders said: "Hugh's friends in Australia are close to Debs too, and they're siding with her in all of this.
"Even though Hugh hasn't gone public with Sutton, it's an open secret that they're madly in love. It's no wonder Debs feels like she got tossed aside for the younger model."