Hugh Jackman's Devastated Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Set to Flee U.S. For Australia' as She Continues to Nurse 'Grief, Torment and Rage' Over Split From 'Wolverine' Actor

According to reports, Deborra appeared "confident, poised and warm" on the Australian Open red carpet, greeting attendees as she teased a more permanent return to her hometown.

During an interview at the Open, she said: "Melbourne will always feel like home. I've had a few offers for films back here, so I'm still reading some scripts, so if there's something that's great."

The Shame star said she has some work lined up in New York, where she and her ex are currently based, but hinted at traveling in the immediate future.

She said: "I've got some projects in New York. I'm in my chapter three. I'm a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I'll be doing more travelling."