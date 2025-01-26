Why Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreak Over Doomed Brad Pitt Relationship Forced Her to Deny Growing Rumors She's Had Fling With 'Divorced' Barack Obama

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, speculation reached a fever pitch last summer with rumors of Aniston and Obama's so-called "obsession" with each other.

A source said: "Jen's name keeps coming up when people talk about Barack. It doesn't mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen."

Another insider close to the political power couple said: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first.

"They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."

Aniston's longtime rep Stephen Huvane further denied the rumors, branding them "complete nonsense" and insisted the Horrible Bosses star "barely knows him."

When the rumors first emerged, Huvane stated that while Aniston "is a fan" of Obama, she does not have a "personal friendship" with him.

For her part, the 55-year-old sitcom star addressed the speculation on Kimmel's show with a laugh, saying: "I have met him one. I know Michelle more than him."

The Daily Mail spoke with sources about why Aniston decided to speak out against the rumors.