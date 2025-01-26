Why Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreak Over Doomed Brad Pitt Relationship Forced Her to Deny Growing Rumors She's Had Fling With 'Divorced' Barack Obama
Jennifer Aniston's first-hand experience with infidelity rumors during her marriage to Brad Pitt led to her decision to quickly shut down the rumors of a secret romance between her and former President Barack Obama.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, known for her role in the popular TV show Friends, feared that remaining silent would only escalate the situation further.
Rumors of a secret romance between Jennifer, 55, and the ex-president, 63, have emerged amidst claims about strains in Barack's marriage to former First Lady Michelle Obama, 61.
The swirling gossip gained momentum after Michelle decided to skip out on a number of significant events, such as Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, leaving Barack to attend solo.
An insider claimed Jennifer's past encounters with infidelity rumors during her marriage to Brad influenced her response to the Obama romance claims.
While the actress typically refrains from addressing baseless allegations, the possibility of these rumors causing distress to Michelle compelled her to break her silence.
A source claimed: "Jen was going to have her people either not respond or give a 'no comment', but she thought that would add fuel to the fire.
"She decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand."
According to the insider, Jennifer has previously ignored many surreal claims throughout her career, but knowing the rumors might upset Michelle made her speak up.
They explained: "She barely knows Obama, let alone is dating him. She told friends that after all these years of being in the spotlight, this has to be the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself."
The source added: "She truly doesn't know how people come up with this stuff out of nowhere. More than being concerned about it, she's totally baffled.
"However, Jen's upset for Michelle because she's seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks, and she knows firsthand what it is like to be at the center of stories like that."
Jen and the Ocean's Eleven actor ended their marriage in 2005 after Brad met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Brad and Angelina's relationship allegedly started while the actor was still married to Jennifer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, speculation reached a fever pitch last summer with rumors of Aniston and Obama's so-called "obsession" with each other.
A source said: "Jen's name keeps coming up when people talk about Barack. It doesn't mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen."
Another insider close to the political power couple said: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first.
"They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."
Aniston's longtime rep Stephen Huvane further denied the rumors, branding them "complete nonsense" and insisted the Horrible Bosses star "barely knows him."
When the rumors first emerged, Huvane stated that while Aniston "is a fan" of Obama, she does not have a "personal friendship" with him.
For her part, the 55-year-old sitcom star addressed the speculation on Kimmel's show with a laugh, saying: "I have met him one. I know Michelle more than him."
The Daily Mail spoke with sources about why Aniston decided to speak out against the rumors.