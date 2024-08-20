Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > OJ Simpson

OJ Estate Nightmare: Simpson's Son Justin Faces $300k Bill From Liquidator Who Says He Needs Home Assets to Pay Killer's Debts

Composite photo of O.J. Simpson.
Source: MEGA

The executor of O.J. Simpson's worthless estate is desperately trying to sell off assets to pay his debts.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

O.J. Simpson's estate is strapped for cash – and executor Malcom LaVerge is desperately exploring ways to pay off nearly $300,000 in debt.

One possibility includes going through Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J.'s son Justin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson files reveal shoeprint found at crime scene was key part of investigation mega
Source: MEGA

O.J. left millions in unpaid debts when he died in April.

Prior to O.J.'s death, Justin helped his father purchase his "forever" home in Las Vegas – and LaVergne wants to get the late NFL star's money back.

The executor estimates about $269,000 is tied up in the property that could be used to put towards O.J.'s debts. The only problem is the home has skyrocketed in value since the father-son duo purchased the property in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson
Source: MEGA

O.J's executor not wants to sell the Las Vegas home he purchased with son Justin to recoup funds.

Article continues below advertisement

O.J.'s "forever" home is worth around $100,000 more than its purchase value. LaVergne argues the equity as well as the original chunk of change – about $159,000 – O.J. forked over to buy the property belong to his estate, but will have to sidestep Justin to recoup the much-needed funds.

Though LaVergne is attempting to claw back $269,000, it's a minuscule amount in comparison to the multi-million debt O.J. left behind for his family.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner reveal final conversation nicole brown simpson murder
Source: MEGA

O.J.'s estate still faces the $33.5million wrongful death judgment owed to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

MORE ON:
OJ Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

While the disgraced football hero was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman, their families relentlessly pursued justice through a wrongful death civil lawsuit in 1997.

O.J. was found liable for Nicole and Goldman's deaths in a Santa Monica civil court. As a result, he was hit with a $33.5million judgment, which he still owed to the victims' families at the time of his death.

Worse for O.J.'s estate was the unpaid debt's interest was said to be around $100million.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson tax debt could impact nicole ron families money
Source: MEGA

The late disgraced NFL star's estate is said to be worthless.

Article continues below advertisement

The hits kept coming. The state of California slapped O.J's estate with a $500,000 tax lien.

LaVergne claimed the estate is essentially worthless now as he scrambles to pay back creditors, the IRS, the California Tax Board and his victims' families.

Goldman's father Fred isn't giving up until the family receives what they're rightfully owed. For years he tried to get O.J. to pay his judgment to no avail – and three months after the former professional athlete's death, the grieving father filed a creditors claim against the estate.

Article continues below advertisement

The court filing stated: "I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant."

LaVergne previously vowed Nicole and Goldman's family would "get zero" from O.J.'s estate, despite the 1997 judgment.

He said: "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.