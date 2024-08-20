OJ Estate Nightmare: Simpson's Son Justin Faces $300k Bill From Liquidator Who Says He Needs Home Assets to Pay Killer's Debts
O.J. Simpson's estate is strapped for cash – and executor Malcom LaVerge is desperately exploring ways to pay off nearly $300,000 in debt.
One possibility includes going through Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J.'s son Justin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prior to O.J.'s death, Justin helped his father purchase his "forever" home in Las Vegas – and LaVergne wants to get the late NFL star's money back.
The executor estimates about $269,000 is tied up in the property that could be used to put towards O.J.'s debts. The only problem is the home has skyrocketed in value since the father-son duo purchased the property in 2022.
O.J.'s "forever" home is worth around $100,000 more than its purchase value. LaVergne argues the equity as well as the original chunk of change – about $159,000 – O.J. forked over to buy the property belong to his estate, but will have to sidestep Justin to recoup the much-needed funds.
Though LaVergne is attempting to claw back $269,000, it's a minuscule amount in comparison to the multi-million debt O.J. left behind for his family.
While the disgraced football hero was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman, their families relentlessly pursued justice through a wrongful death civil lawsuit in 1997.
O.J. was found liable for Nicole and Goldman's deaths in a Santa Monica civil court. As a result, he was hit with a $33.5million judgment, which he still owed to the victims' families at the time of his death.
Worse for O.J.'s estate was the unpaid debt's interest was said to be around $100million.
The hits kept coming. The state of California slapped O.J's estate with a $500,000 tax lien.
LaVergne claimed the estate is essentially worthless now as he scrambles to pay back creditors, the IRS, the California Tax Board and his victims' families.
Goldman's father Fred isn't giving up until the family receives what they're rightfully owed. For years he tried to get O.J. to pay his judgment to no avail – and three months after the former professional athlete's death, the grieving father filed a creditors claim against the estate.
The court filing stated: "I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant."
LaVergne previously vowed Nicole and Goldman's family would "get zero" from O.J.'s estate, despite the 1997 judgment.
He said: "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."
