Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > OJ Simpson

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Hit With $117 Million Creditor’s Claim by Dad of Ron Goldman Months After Disgraced NFL Star’s Death

Photo of O.J. Simpson.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson passed away still owing millions.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The family of slain waiter Ron Goldman want what they're owed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fred Goldman, the still-grieving father who has been fighting for years to see the money granted to him in a 1997 judgment, hit O.J. Simpson's estate with a creditor's claim more than three months after the disgraced football star's death.

Article continues below advertisement
ron fred goldman
Source: MEGA

Fred Goldman is fighting O.J. Simpson's estate for $117 million.

As we previously reported, O.J. was acquitted on all charges after being accused of the brutal murders of both Ron and ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

However, in a follow-up civil suit, O.J. was found financially liable for their deaths and ordered to shell out $33.5 million – an amount that he not only never paid in full, but has also increased drastically with interest.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson nicole brown
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred put forward a recent motion that alleged the late football player's estate currently owed him more than $117 million.

The court filing stated: “I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant.”

MORE ON:
OJ Simpson
Article continues below advertisement
ron goldman photo
Source: MEGA

Ron Goldman was 25 years old when he was brutally murdered.

Article continues below advertisement

After losing his battle with cancer, O.J. left his estate to his children, per In Touch. His longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, later released a merciless statement wishing the Goldmans would "get zero" from his ex client's riches.

He added: “I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

At the time, a lawyer representing the Goldman family also confirmed O.J. "died without penance" and had not wanted to "give a dime, a nickel to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never."

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson tax debt could impact nicole ron families money
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson passed away on April 10, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred's own statement on O.J.'s death included no kind words for the former felon – only thoughts of his murdered son.

It read: “The only thing I have to say is that today is just a further reminder of how long we have missed my son, how long he’s been gone, and the only thing that is important today are the victims. That’s it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.