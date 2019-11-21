Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not So Elementary! Rare Sherlock Holmes Movie Poster Could Earn Thousands See the incredible Sotheby's auction find.

It won’t take the world’s greatest detective to track down an extremely rare Hollywood movie poster as it’s coming up for auction!

RadarOnline.com has learned an original, three-sheet poster of 1942 classic Sherlock Holmes and the Voice Of Terror – the first of the series produced by Universal Studios – has been restored and will be sold. It’s expected to go for around six thousand dollars under the hammer at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas.

It’s the first time in 24 years since a three-sheet poster of this movie was last sold in a Sotheby’s auction.

Actors Basil Rathbone, who played Sherlock Holmes, and Nigel Bruce, as Dr. Watson, appear on the remarkable illustration, along with their co-star, Chilean siren Evelyn Ankers, who took on the role of Kitty.

Johannesburg-born Basil died just over twenty years after the film was released, in 1975 in New York at age 75.

According to its current owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, the towering 3.4 by 6.75-foot tall picture was restored to its former glory after being stored folded, suffering from smoke damage, large wrinkles and tears.

It has since been deacidified and backed with linen.

“When I found it, I knew it was something special – but I didn’t realize how special until I did my research and could barely find anything about it,” he says. “’Three sheets from any of the 1940s Sherlock Holmes movies almost never change hands. Experienced bidders would know that they might wait decades to see another poster like this.”

To put a bid in for the poster, click here.

As classic film fans know, posters are a big business.

As the Guardian reported last year, a rare copy of the poster for the 1932 Boris Karloff vehicle The Mummy was being auctioned off by Sotheby’s and was expected to earn more than a million dollars.

One of just two surviving movie posters for the 1931 horror movie Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, set a world record for the most valuable movie poster ever sold at auction when it brought $525,800 at a public auction at Heritage Auctions.

Heritage sold the only known surviving Italian issue movie poster from 1946 for the Humphrey Bogart classic Casablanca in July 2017 for $478,000.