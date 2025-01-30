Wild American Airlines Conspiracy Theories Erupt — With Commentators Claiming Mid-Air Chopper Crash Was DELIBERATE as 'Military Helicopters Don't Fly Into Airplanes'

Conspiracy theories have erupted online following the tragic mid-air crash between a military Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger airplane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 9 PM on Wednesday night, January 29, American Airlines flight 5342 was preparing to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside of Washington D.C. in Arlington, Virginia, when it collided with the Black Hawk, sending it plummeting into the frozen Potomac River below.

Officials said they do not believe any passengers or crew on board either aircraft survived as rescue efforts shifted to recovery on Thursday, January 30, with at least 28 victims pulled from the river so far.