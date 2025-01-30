U.S. Figure Skating Team Member Spencer Lane's Haunting Final Post Revealed — Sent From Within Doomed Plane as 64 Passengers Are Feared Dead
U.S. figure skating team member Spencer Lane's haunting final post before the deadly plane collision has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report the 26-year-old allegedly sent the post from the doomed American Airlines flight before it crashed with a Military Black Hawk helicopter.
As seen on Lane's Instagram Story, the figure skater uploaded the photo around 7pm ET Wednesday, which appeared to show the runway at Wichita Airport in Kansas before it took off.
He captioned the post: "ICT -> DCA" – which are the codes for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
After news broke and a few identities of victims were released, social media users flocked to Lane's Instagram comments section to pay their condolences.
One wrote: "It wild to think 6-8 hours before he boarded that plan he was as happy as he could be. His life was taken too early. He was a kid of many inspirations and goals. Spencer, I'm sorry this happened to you. Please rest east now. Fly high."
Another said: "Never met you, but I'm sorry it all had to come to such a short and abrupt end. Rest in peace."
A third commented: "Praying for the families and loved ones of everyone aboard flight 5342, which tragically ended on final approach to Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport. I'm so sorry. May God bless the legacy of Spencer and his mates."
According to reports, other members of the American figure skating team were also onboard the plane that crashed.
The group was returning home to the Washington, D.C. area after attending a National Development Camp for young skaters in Wichita, Kansas.
Other victims reportedly on the fight included Russian figure skaters Evgenia Skhiskhkova and Vadim Naumov.
According to the Skating Club of Boston, an estimated 14 of the 60 passengers on board the American Airlines flight were skaters, coaches, or their family members.
In a news conference on Thursday morning, Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston said: "Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents, they're here at our facility in Norwood six, sometimes seven days a week. It's a close, tight bond. And I think for all of us, we have lost family."
According to reports, the training organization sent numerous skaters to the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Wednesday evening, a packed passenger jet collided with a Military Black Hawk helicopter and plunged into Washington, DC's Potomac River shortly before 9pm EST.
The American Airlines flight, which was carrying 64 people, was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to land at its final destination shortly before the crash.
According to US officials, three soldiers were inside the military helicopter.
According to reports, dozens of bodies have been recovered from the river early Thursday, and there are no survivors expected.
As of Thursday, the official reason for the crash is still unknown, as the black box data from both the American Airlines plane and Black Hawk military helicopter have yet to be recovered and decoded.