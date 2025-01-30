Punk Poet Queen Patti Smith, 78, Sparks DEATH Fears After She Collapses on Stage in Brazil — Following 'Dizzy Spell' and Crippling Migraine
Punk rock legend Patti Smith has sparked concerns for her health after she collapsed on stage in Brazil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Smith, 78, was performing at the Cultura Artística Theater in Sao Paolo when she suddenly dropped to the ground. A day prior the poet and author was said to have been complaining about feeling "dizzy" and suffering from an intense migraine.
Video of the jarring incident captured the Gloria singer lying on the ground before being assisted off stage in a wheelchair.
The Cultura Artistica Theater later released an update on Smith's condition in a brief statement posted to Instagram, writing: "She's being attended to by the best doctors and our team."
Smith left the stage for around 10 minutes before returning to perform a few songs from the wheelchair.
As news of her fall made its rounds online, Smith took to Instagram to reassure fans she was "fine" and explain the incident was brought on by "post migraine dizziness."
She wrote in the caption: "This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media. I had some post migraine dizziness.
"Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night.
"I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine."
Smith was in Brazil as part of the two-day presentation of the "Correspondences" project with Berlin-based group Soundwalk Collective.
In a statement, the group explained prior to Smith taking the stage, she had suffered from a migraine for several days but "still wanted to be there for all of us and you and perform."
Journalist Micheline Alves, who was seated front row for Smith's performance, recalled the "bizarre" moment leading up to the singer's fall.
Alves said: "She clearly felt dizzy. She started moving backward and fell in a way — I think she tried to support herself on the microphone or the music stand. And everything fell on top of her. It was a bizarre scene."
The journalist said a doctor who happened to be in the crowd eventually checked on Smith, adding: "After a few minutes, we saw that she wasn't unconscious. She got up on her own."
After Smith returned to the stage, she apologized to the audience and informed them she would not be able to finish the remainder of the performance.
She told the crowd: "Unfortunately, I got sick, and the doctor said I can’t finish. So we will have to figure something out. And I feel very badly."
The crowd was said to respond back to Smith's apologiy: "Don’t be! We love you!"
Alves added: "It was very beautiful because she was very sad, very vulnerable about not being able to do the show."