BREAKING: Marianne Faithfull Dead — Leading Light of Swinging Sixties Who Bedded Mick Jagger and Overcame Addiction, Eating Disorder and Cancer Passes Away Aged 78

British singer Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78. RadarOnline.com can reveal a spokesperson for Faithfull announced her death on Thursday, saying the actress passed peacefully at her London home while surrounded by family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer was known for her hit song As Tears Go By.

Article continues below advertisement

The statement read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull. "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. "She will be dearly missed."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 1970s saw Faithfull struggle with substance abuse, a troubled relationship with Mick Jagger, and a personal transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Born on December 29, 1946, in Hampstead, London, Faithfull rose to fame in the 1960s as a pop sensation – eventually becoming recognized for her distinctive voice and career that spanned several decades. Her breakthrough came in 1964 with the hit single As Tears Go By, written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Rolling Stones' manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

Article continues below advertisement

At just 17, the song cemented her place in pop culture history. Faithfull's early years were closely tied to the Rolling Stones , and she became romantically involved with Jagger.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the 1970s saw her struggle with substance abuse, a troubled relationship with Jagger, and a personal transformation that contrasted with her polished image. She also battled with anorexia and bulimia at the time, revealing the eating disorders were intertwined with the challenges she faced during her years of addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

Her comeback came in 1979 with the album Broken English, which marked a shift to a darker, more experimental sound. The album's haunting track The Ballad of Lucy Jordan became one of her most iconic songs and reflected her artistic evolution.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Faithfull's early years were closely tied to the Rolling Stones.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her career, Faithfull expanded into acting and writing, starring in films like Girl on a Motorcycle (1968) and The Preacher's Wife (1996), while also penning a revealing memoir, Faithfull, that chronicled her turbulent life. In the 21st century, she continued to release critically praised albums, showcasing a more introspective, mature voice.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and underwent surgery along with treatment. She discussed her recovery in 2007, saying: "I was really lucky and they found it really early. But still it's a very frightening experience and it humbled me.

Article continues below advertisement

"My breast cancer was minimal. I had the smallest possible thing you could have." She added: "I realized how lucky I was to be alive at all and how stupid I'd been to be so reckless with my life and my health."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Faithfull has spoken publicly about her past struggles with substance abuse and hep C.

Article continues below advertisement

Faithfull had also publicly spoken about her battle with hepatitis C, revealing in interviews she was diagnosed with the liver disease in the 1990s – which was likely contracted through her past history of substance abuse. She explained being very sick during that time and even considered not being able not survive it. However, she managed to recover after undergoing treatment, which included a course of interferon therapy.