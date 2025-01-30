On Wednesday evening, a packed passenger jet collided with the helicopter and plunged into the Potomac River. It was later reported that the helicopter was on an annual proficiency training flight.

New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed in a video statement obtained: "We do know on our side who was involved. It was a fairly experienced crew, and that was doing a required annual night evaluation.

"We anticipate that the investigation will quickly be able to determine whether the aircraft was in the quarter at the right altitude at the time of the incident."

But American Airlines CEO Robert Isom didn't bother waiting for an investigation, when he seemed to suggest the crash was completely the fault of the helicopter pilot.

Isom didn't mince words when he said: "At this time, we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft."