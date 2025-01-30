WATCH: Horrifying Video Shows American Airlines Jet and Black Hawk Chopper Go Up In Fireball Blaze Mid-Air — Leaving Experts STUMPED Over How it Happened

The clip, posted on X by EarthCam, shows a webcam at the John F. Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts which was able to capture the horrific crash on Wednesday evening.

In the video, bright lights are seen in the sky, with one of the lights, believed to be another plane, flying upwards. Another flashing light is seen moving across the sky, before a smaller light is then spotted flashing and flying towards it.

Just seconds later, the aircrafts collide and burst into flames, as smoke and debris fall from the jets into the Potomac River soon after.