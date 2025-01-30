Phillips, who gained notoriety after she recently bedded 100 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform, has now set her sights on a much bigger number – 1,000 men in one day.

But she may need to take her quest overseas, after the OnlyFans star was stopped and detained at the U.S. border, and is now scared she'll be deported after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – and that would require a special work visa.

She was scouting for potential open bedrooms outside of Las Vegas when she told Bradley Martyn's RAW TALK podcast she was stopped at the border by security officials.

The 23-year-old shared: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys.'

"I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my porn name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that."

Philips doesn't know if the border officers knew the extent of her plans.

She added: "I don't know, well, that's what they pulled me up for but I was like, it's not illegal to have sex with a thousand guys."