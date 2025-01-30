OnlyFans Gangbang Star Lily Phillips Reveals She Slept With 10 Men at once BEFORE Adult Career — As 'Extreme Sex' Was Her 'Hobby'
OnlyFans Gangbang Star Lily Phillips has revealed she slept with 10 men at once BEFORE her adult career, RadarOnline.com can report.
The content creator boasted about her "extreme" sex life and how she considered it a "hobby" before she catapulted into fame.
Phillips, who is currently recruiting in an attempt to have sex with 1,000 men in one day, boasted about her wild conquests on the Plug Talk podcast.
The 23-year-old confessed: "So I've always been a massive whore."
She claimed she started her porn journey while still in college overseas, quickly realizing that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.
Phillips clarified: "Like, this was a hobby before it was work."
Podcast host Adam22 would later ask Phillips if she had slept with multiple people at once before she became a pro. Her answer seemed to shock the interviewer.
She replied: "Only like 10 or something like that."
And the majority of those encounters she said would happen spontaneously and without pre-planning.
Co-host Lena Nersesian seemed to be equal parts surprised and impressed by the disclosure, and told Phillips: "Wow, you're really built differently."
Phillips, who gained notoriety after she recently bedded 100 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform, has now set her sights on a much bigger number – 1,000 men in one day.
But she may need to take her quest overseas, after the OnlyFans star was stopped and detained at the U.S. border, and is now scared she'll be deported after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – and that would require a special work visa.
She was scouting for potential open bedrooms outside of Las Vegas when she told Bradley Martyn's RAW TALK podcast she was stopped at the border by security officials.
The 23-year-old shared: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys.'
"I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my porn name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that."
Philips doesn't know if the border officers knew the extent of her plans.
She added: "I don't know, well, that's what they pulled me up for but I was like, it's not illegal to have sex with a thousand guys."
So now it looks to be back to the drawing board for Phillips, as she teased a new location search.
Appearing on the Plug Talk podcast, she revealed: "I was meant to do it here [America], but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here.'"
Phillips said she was also asked if she was a prostitute – which she assured she wasn't.
"I was very much, like, 'yeah, I f--- all these guys but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution. I just f--- a lot of guys!"