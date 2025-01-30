What Meghan Markle's College Best Friend Thinks About Ex-Actress' Decision to Marry Prince Harry — As Pair Are Battered by 'Secret Split' Rumors

Roth told People: "She hasn't read her acknowledgement yet. I have saved that as a little token for her to see when the book comes out.

"I think it's rare to find friends who love you unconditionally, and I've been lucky in my life to have a few who I truly consider family. It's almost like those words aren't enough."

Her dedication read: "Meghan Sussex, Meg, to be sisters by choice, still thinking the same thing at the same time after all these years — no matter how many miles between us — is my favorite part of our unbreakable bond.

"There for each other always, sharing a deep loyalty and understanding — I could tell you anything, and it would be okay. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)."