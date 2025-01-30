What Meghan Markle's College Best Friend Thinks About Ex-Actress' Decision to Marry Prince Harry — As Pair Are Battered by 'Secret Split' Rumors
Meghan Markle's college best friend has shared why she believes the Suits star chose to marry Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The opinion of one of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends come as the couple's marriage has been bombarded by rumors of a "secret split."
Author Lindsay Jill Roth revealed her thoughts on pal Markle's marriage in the dedication for her new book, Romances & Practicalities: A Love Story (Maybe Yours!) in 250 Questions.
Roth and Markle, 43, met their freshman year at Northwestern University in a Toni Morrison literature class. The two became close friends, with the future-royal serving as Roth's maid of honor at her 2016 wedding.
While discussing her decision to include Markle in her book's dedication, she revealed the duchess was unaware of the heartfelt tribute.
Roth told People: "She hasn't read her acknowledgement yet. I have saved that as a little token for her to see when the book comes out.
"I think it's rare to find friends who love you unconditionally, and I've been lucky in my life to have a few who I truly consider family. It's almost like those words aren't enough."
Her dedication read: "Meghan Sussex, Meg, to be sisters by choice, still thinking the same thing at the same time after all these years — no matter how many miles between us — is my favorite part of our unbreakable bond.
"There for each other always, sharing a deep loyalty and understanding — I could tell you anything, and it would be okay. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)."
While discussing their friendship, Roth revealed she's often asked about what she thinks of herself and Markle both marrying Brits.
She said: "I often get asked, 'Is it really special that you both married Brits?' What I always say is, 'It's special that we both married such wonderful people.'
"I'm lucky to have chosen a partner who is so supportive of the stories I want to tell and of me. He's been along for the ride the whole time."
The author's comments on how "wonderful" she finds it that Markle married Harry come as the couple face an onslaught of separation rumors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, royal sources claimed Harry told his friends back in the UK that 2025 is a "make or break" year for his marriage.
With the upcoming release of Markle's new Netflix series and a lifestyle brand launch, the pair's pals were said to be questioning how their increasingly separate careers would impact their marriage and they seemingly are spending more and more time apart.
A source said: "The question for Harry and Meghan this year is how they go about prioritizing their marriage, as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives. He's admitted that they have been barmy to pursue separate careers because it is simply not working.
"Friends are worried that if things get even more tense between them, they may start wondering if it's all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy."
Meanwhile, Markle's team was recently said to have shopped around a book about her "post-divorce" life from Harry.