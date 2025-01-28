Prince Harry Issues Heartfelt Charity Plea From Montecito Mansion After it Survived L.A. Wildfires — After He and Meghan Were Hit by 'Secret Divorce' Rumors

Prince Harry has made a heartfelt charity plea in a new video from his Montecito mansion. Amid swirling divorce rumors and helping others through the California wildfire devastation, the Royal runaway called on people to nominate brave kids and young adults facing complex medical challenges for this year's WellChild Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Harry described the upcoming 20th anniversary of the WellChild Awards as a celebration of "remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage."

The 40-year-old, who has been patron of the charity since 2007, also called for nominations for those who support and care for these children. Harry described the upcoming 20th anniversary of the WellChild Awards as a celebration of "remarkable stories of strength, resilience, and courage."

Source: MEGA The heartfelt plea came weeks after Harry and Meghan helped out victims of the L.A. wildfires.

He also called it a "true privilege to honor the bravery and compassion of this incredible community" and emphasized "people's support can make all the difference." Harry, who regularly attends the awards, praised WellChild for its support programs, including nurses and home makeover projects.

In his video message, he said: "The WellChild Awards recognize and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them. "They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience, and courage that they demonstrate every single day. And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards.

"It is a true privilege to honor the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day. "Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognizing the amazing individuals who will be honored at the 2025 WellChild Awards."

Harry's plea comes just weeks after he and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, opened the doors of their $29million Montecito mansion to help victims affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. In a statement released on their official website, the couple said: "If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

Source: MEGA Meghan and Harry have been at the center of divorce rumors over the past few months.

"And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating." They added: "Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials.

The pair were said to have been in contact with chef Jose Andres and were working alongside his World Central Kitchen, which supplies meals in the wake of natural disasters. Plus, they informed L.A. residents the Animal Wellness Foundation was continuing to house and care for animals evacuated by the fires while Compton Cowboys is providing emergency transportation services for horses.

Despite the couple working in tandem to help others during a difficult time, the Duke and Duchess have been dealing with a rocky few months themselves in terms of divorce rumors. Last year royal biographer Angela Levin claimed the Sussexes' relationship was in a "very bad state" as the pair were seemingly living separate lives. Fans also took notice of Harry's increasing solo appearances and travels – and the couple failing to make a joint appearance for several months.

One source speculated the apparent marriage woes "feels very much a case of 'he who doth protest too much.'" Earlier this month, Meghan's team was also said to have quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book detailing her life "post-divorce" from Harry.

Source: MEGA Meghan's team was recently said to have quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book detailing her life 'post-divorce' from Harry.