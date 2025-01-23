Meghan Markle's Team Shopped 'a Book About Life Post-Divorce' from Husband Prince Harry — After Insiders Hinted Royal Couple Had A 'Trial Separation'
Meghan Markle's team is said to have quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book detailing her life "post-divorce" from Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite still being married to the royal renegade, the former Suits star's team allegedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" on the potential tell-all.
While the timeline of when the Duchess of Sussex's team shopping the book remains unclear, the bombshell claim come after months of speculation about the state of Harry and Markle's marriage.
In the Vanity Fair report on the couple, entitled American Hustle, a source close to the situation made it clear the book was angled on Markle's hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.
The insider further clarified the book was not made out to be a "general" discussion about life after divorce.
They additionally noted the meeting did not signal the Sussexes were headed for divorce, but rather to see if publishers would "theoretically be interested" in the book.
While a separate source did rule out such a conversation could have taken place between publishers and Markle's team, they insisted: "If that's true to any degree, (Markle) would have been approached and not vice versa."
The publishing group appeared to be interested in the book as the report alleged an offer was made but no manuscript was ever produced.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, have been at the center of marriage rumors for months now.
Last year royal biographer Angela Levin claimed the Sussexes' relationship was in a "very bad state" as the pair were seemingly living separate lives.
Fans took also took notice of Harry's increasing solo appearances and travels – and the couple failing to make a joint appearance for several months.
One source speculated the apparent marriage woes "feels very much a case of 'he who doth protest too much.'"
The insider continued: "Everyone has noticed they're rarely together anymore.
"They're very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever, but that doesn't mean there aren't some areas they want to, and need to, work on. One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is the romance, and they've vowed to tackle that proactively."
When discussing how the couple mending the situation, the source said: "They're really going to carve out the time. They need to, otherwise their schedules get so jammed. They've also vowed to stay patient when it comes to the palace, which can get them worked up. They're not going to sweat that stuff anymore."
But divorce was said to be off the table and "not an option," especially with two young children in the picture.
The source added: "Of course she'll move heaven and earth to avoid divorce. A custody case would be way too messy to comprehend, and thanks to Harry's family he has endless means.
"Meghan will be making it very clear that no matter how stressful life in the U.S. gets, divorce is not an option."