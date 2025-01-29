Meghan Markle Has 'Delayed' Fresh Episodes of Her 'Archetypes' Podcast — After Putting Netflix Cooking Show on Ice Amid L.A. Wildfires 'Photo Op' Outrage
Meghan Markle has hit yet another obstacle in her faltering Hollywood career.
The 43-year-old has decided to hit pause on releasing new episodes of her Archetypes podcast, which comes after the royal had to postpone the debut of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle has reportedly "pushed back" episodes of her podcast, after new installments were teased at the beginning of the month. No explanation has been given for the delay, however, the decision comes after the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show was also delayed.
With Love, Megan was set to debut on January 15th, but was pushed off until March 4th following the destruction of the Los Angeles wildfires.
A source previously said: "It's questionable whether the delay until March will make much difference to the appetite for such a program. There will still be thousands of people homeless in three months' time."
Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have had a difficult start to the year, especially following the brutal Vanity Fair article calling out their behavior.
In the article, a source claimed Markle would be "warm and effusive" towards her employees before turning "cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible" whenever things went awry.
The insider claimed things "went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands." The couple shut down the claims, calling them "distressing."
"Things aren’t easy for (Markle and Harry) right now. Vanity Fair have succeeded in making a bad time worse," the source added.
Markle was also described as a demanding boss and a bully in the article, as an insider said: "You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice. [It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you."
Another insider said of Markle: "Because she’s constantly playing checkers, I’m not even going to say chess, she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board.
"And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."
The royal couple were also called out for their response to the wildfires, after they posted a statement that read: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.
"A state of emergency has been issued."
"If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas," they concluded, while noting numerous organizations.
Backlash quickly followed, as one person raged: "No one cares about these insufferable frauds, whose message wasn't what they are doing to help in her hometown, but what everyone else should be doing."
Another whined: "Harry, how many people have you taken in since the fires began?"
Amid their struggles, Markle and Harry have now decided to completely stay out of the limelight for the time being in order to avoid more drama.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Meghan and Harry have been taken aback by the intensity of the backlash they're facing. It's disheartening for them to see just how fierce some of the criticism is. This reinforces their belief that they can’t please everyone; their detractors will always find a way to pull them down, regardless of their intentions.
"For Meghan, this criticism hits especially hard, as it strikes a sensitive chord. Having grown up in Los Angeles, witnessing the devastation has been overwhelming for her, sparking a deep desire to help however she can."
"... (Markle) has found herself at the receiving end of harsh treatment. Harry has reassured her of his pride in her actions and advised her to take a step back and not let it get to her. Still, it weighs on them," the insider continued.
"Meghan has now gone into hermit mode over fears of more criticism for simply helping out," they concluded.