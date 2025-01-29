Spencer Pratt Reveals the Job He And Wife Heidi Montag Would Still NEVER Take — Despite House Being Destroyed by L.A. Wildfires

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star turned TIkTok sensation has refused to let Montag, 38, join Bravo 's hit series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because of comment executive producer Andy Cohen once made about her.

Despite losing their home in the recent Los Angeles wildfires and in much need of funds to rebuild their lives, Spencer Pratt remains a firm "no" on one very lucrative job opportunity for wife Heidi Montag .

Thanks to Spencer's efforts on TikTok, fans began streaming and buying Montag's 2010 album Superficial to support the couple and their young children – and successfully helped the album reach the top spot on iTunes.

The couple revealed they poured their life savings into the home, which had no insurance, and like so many other fire victims, have been left to grapple with the cost of rebuilding and starting over from scratch.

In the wake of the devastating Southern California wildfires, Pratt and Montag opened up about losing their $2.5million Pacific Palisades home in an emotional interview.

Last week, a fan account on X sent out a message to the couple pleading: "It's time to have that conversation… @heidimontag @BravoTV #HeidiForRHOBH @spencerpratt let's go !"

Despite the couple confessing their financial problems, Pratt has apparently put his foot down on and refused to consider a reality show that could have a major impact on their livelihood.

The harsh response prompted another user to tell Pratt he would be "lucky" to sit down with Cohen.

A fan responded to Pratt's X post and asked if he would "ever go to the clubhouse for Watch What Happens Live," to which Pratt fired back: "The person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out than watch my wife … hard pass."

Pratt's reluctance to allow Montag to join the successful reality series appeared to be rooted in a feud sparked by a comment the Watch What Happens Live host made over 10 years ago.

Pratt pointed to 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen calling his wife 'trash' in 2011 as his reasoning for not doing the show.

In another post, Pratt shared a video from a fan breaking down Cohen's comments, adding: "Thank you for this video ! He called my wife trash ! Wow if he wants to ever link up off camera I’m available."

He sarcastically responded: "lol Yah so lucky the guy that bashes my wife gonna be so lucky to sit with him. Rather sit in my burned house rubble."

The feud stems from a WWHL episode in 2011, during which Cohen host said: “I would sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network."

Days later, Cohen apologized for his harsh comments, saying: "There had been so many rumors going on about the Housewives last week, I think I was at the tipping point, basically. I guess I got a little carried away."

Still, Cohen apparently stands by his assessment that Montag wouldn't fit on the franchise. He said on his SiriusXM show: "I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on the Housewives because the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on the Housewives.

"They're so identified, not only with another show, but with another network. So, it's like, 'But wait a minute, you are supposed to be on Jersey Shore.' It just makes it weird, so that’s the reason. They said that they thought it was because I was a big Lauren Conrad fan and I'm like … I'm kind of not."