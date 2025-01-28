Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Have Intense Exchange During Lunch Outing — Days After the Singer's Malibu Mansion Burnt Down in Deadly California Wildfires

Photo of Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Source: MEGA

This was the first time Willow has been seen since her home was destroyed.

Jan. 28 2025, Updated 6:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow have been spotted at lunch together after the singer's Malibu mansion burnt down.

RadarOnline.com can report the 24-year-old's home, which she purchased in 2020, was destroyed in the deadly California wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement
jada pinkett smith willow smith fire chat
Source: MEGA

The duo seemed to be having an intense convo during their lunch.

Article continues below advertisement

As seen in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the mother-daughter duo was seen having a tense conversation during their lunch date at a restaurant close to Hidden Hills.

While keeping somber looks on their faces, Jada's hand movements appeared tense while she was talking to her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

This was the first time the singer was spotted out since her home burnt down in California’s most destructive wildfire in history.

According to reports, it isn't clear if the 24-year-old singer was residing in her Malibu mansion full-time before the deadly fire destroyed the property.

It also isn't known where Willow is living at the moment following the fire.

Article continues below advertisement
jada pinkett smith willow smith fire chat
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Willow opted for a long floral coat and wide-legged dark pants, along with a funky animal hat.

Her 53-year-old mother wore a cream jacket, matching pants, and white sneakers.

She accessorized with a pink hat and scarf.

After grabbing a bite to eat, they headed over to the valet while it was raining, and the two drove off together.

Article continues below advertisement
jada pinkett smith willow smith fire chat
Source: MEGA

The stars appeared somber during their outing together.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, the Smith family has had to remain strong during the terrifying wildfires.

Willow brought the $4 million home that overlooked the Pacific Ocean from Malibu and featured four bedrooms and five bathrooms back in 2020.

The 24-year-old has yet to comment publicly about the loss of her home.

Article continues below advertisement
jada pinkett smith willow smith fire chat
Source: MEGA

The 24-year-old singer wore a floral jacket during the outing.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
Split photo of Cybil Shepherd

Hollywood Legend Cybill Shepherd, 74, Leans on Personal Assistant for Help During Rare Outing — As Actress Sparks Concern Amid Her 'Sad and Tragic' Decline

Composite photo of Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson

'Embrace Getting Older': Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson and More Hollywood Stars Open Up About Aging

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, thousands of people had to evacuate their homes after mandatory evacuation orders - including many celebrities.

Other celebrities who had to evacuate their homes included Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Ben Affleck.

Reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, and Cameron Mathison sadly lost their homes just like Willow.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
jada pinkett smith willow smith fire chat
Source: MEGA

The two were seen waiting in the rain to head back home.

The first fire started in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, and videos started circulating of the devastation.

As the days continued and the wind started to get worse, the fire continued to spread at a rapid pace.

Fire officials said the Palisades Fire is confirmed to have destroyed 6,837 homes and other structures and burned 23,448 acres after it ignited during extreme winds.

As of January 27th, the 29th person died at a hospital from the fire.

On Monday, residents were granted access to the fire zones after being under mandatory evacuation orders.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.