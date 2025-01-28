Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Have Intense Exchange During Lunch Outing — Days After the Singer's Malibu Mansion Burnt Down in Deadly California Wildfires
Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow have been spotted at lunch together after the singer's Malibu mansion burnt down.
RadarOnline.com can report the 24-year-old's home, which she purchased in 2020, was destroyed in the deadly California wildfires.
As seen in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the mother-daughter duo was seen having a tense conversation during their lunch date at a restaurant close to Hidden Hills.
While keeping somber looks on their faces, Jada's hand movements appeared tense while she was talking to her daughter.
This was the first time the singer was spotted out since her home burnt down in California’s most destructive wildfire in history.
According to reports, it isn't clear if the 24-year-old singer was residing in her Malibu mansion full-time before the deadly fire destroyed the property.
It also isn't known where Willow is living at the moment following the fire.
Willow opted for a long floral coat and wide-legged dark pants, along with a funky animal hat.
Her 53-year-old mother wore a cream jacket, matching pants, and white sneakers.
She accessorized with a pink hat and scarf.
After grabbing a bite to eat, they headed over to the valet while it was raining, and the two drove off together.
As previously reported, the Smith family has had to remain strong during the terrifying wildfires.
Willow brought the $4 million home that overlooked the Pacific Ocean from Malibu and featured four bedrooms and five bathrooms back in 2020.
The 24-year-old has yet to comment publicly about the loss of her home.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, thousands of people had to evacuate their homes after mandatory evacuation orders - including many celebrities.
Other celebrities who had to evacuate their homes included Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Ben Affleck.
Reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, and Cameron Mathison sadly lost their homes just like Willow.
The first fire started in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, and videos started circulating of the devastation.
As the days continued and the wind started to get worse, the fire continued to spread at a rapid pace.
Fire officials said the Palisades Fire is confirmed to have destroyed 6,837 homes and other structures and burned 23,448 acres after it ignited during extreme winds.
As of January 27th, the 29th person died at a hospital from the fire.
On Monday, residents were granted access to the fire zones after being under mandatory evacuation orders.